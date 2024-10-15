Azerbaijan, Iran Agree On Expanding Electricity Network By Summer 2025
It is expected that the electricity Network between Iran and
Azerbaijan will be expanded by the summer of next year.
This was stated by Iran's energy Minister, Abbas Aliabadi,
during a meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin
Mustafayev, in Tehran on October 14, Azernews
reports.
According to him, electricity is currently being exchanged
between Iran and Azerbaijan.
The Iranian Minister noted that many projects aimed at
continuing and strengthening cooperation between the two countries
have been put on the agenda.
Aliabadi added that it was proposed to discuss connecting the
electricity networks of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, the UAE, and
Saudi Arabia. In this regard, discussions have already taken place
with the Russian side, and the issue will be a focus at the next
meeting. The creation of this electricity network is expected to
benefit both Azerbaijan and Iran economically.
"A comprehensive program related to the Giz Galasi and Ordubad
hydroelectric junctions is being implemented, and certain
improvements have been made in this program. Based on the agreement
reached, it was decided to expedite these projects. Discussions
were held on technical issues, and preparations for inspecting the
technical facilities of both countries were announced," he
said.
Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev also noted that the
relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are multifaceted. He
emphasized that significant cooperation on electricity and water
has been established, with the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi
hydro-junctions cited as examples.
Mustafayev mentioned that electricity connections have been
established between Iran and Azerbaijan at five locations, and an
agreement has been reached to investigate further cooperation.
Opinions were exchanged on the synchronization of the electricity
networks of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, and it was decided to
conduct a technical and economic evaluation of this project by one
Iranian company.
