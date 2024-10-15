Azerbaijan, Iran Agree On Expanding Electricity Network By Summer 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

It is expected that the electricity between Iran and Azerbaijan will be expanded by the summer of next year.

This was stated by Iran's Minister, Abbas Aliabadi, during a meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev, in Tehran on October 14, Azernews reports.

According to him, electricity is currently being exchanged between Iran and Azerbaijan.

The Iranian noted that many projects aimed at continuing and strengthening cooperation between the two countries have been put on the agenda.

Aliabadi added that it was proposed to discuss connecting the electricity networks of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. In this regard, discussions have already taken place with the Russian side, and the issue will be a focus at the next meeting. The creation of this electricity network is expected to benefit both Azerbaijan and Iran economically.

"A comprehensive program related to the Giz Galasi and Ordubad hydroelectric junctions is being implemented, and certain improvements have been made in this program. Based on the agreement reached, it was decided to expedite these projects. Discussions were held on technical issues, and preparations for inspecting the technical facilities of both countries were announced," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev also noted that the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are multifaceted. He emphasized that significant cooperation on electricity and water has been established, with the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro-junctions cited as examples.

Mustafayev mentioned that electricity connections have been established between Iran and Azerbaijan at five locations, and an agreement has been reached to investigate further cooperation. Opinions were exchanged on the synchronization of the electricity networks of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, and it was decided to conduct a technical and economic evaluation of this project by one Iranian company.