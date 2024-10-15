Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills 4 People In S. Lebanon - Agency
Date
10/15/2024 5:08:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Four people were killed in a renewed air raid launched by the Israeli Occupation army on south Lebanon on Tuesday, according to local media reports.
The airstrike, which targeted a house in the town of Jarjouaa in south Lebanon, killed a father, his wife and two children, reported Lebanon's state-owned news agency, adding that the house was damaged in the attack.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupation warplanes also launched airstrikes against several towns and sites in south Lebanon, leaving a hospital out of service and causing damage, the agency said.
Lebanon has been under nonstop deadly air raids by Israeli occupation warplanes on different areas, causing heavy casualties and damage and displacing hundreds of thousands of people. (end)
ayb
MENAFN15102024000071011013ID1108779270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.