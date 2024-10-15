Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills 4 People In S. Lebanon - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Four people were killed in a renewed air raid launched by the Israeli on south Lebanon on Tuesday, according to local reports.

The airstrike, which targeted a house in the town of Jarjouaa in south Lebanon, killed a father, his wife and two children, reported Lebanon's state-owned news agency, adding that the house was damaged in the attack.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation warplanes also launched against several towns and sites in south Lebanon, leaving a hospital out of service and causing damage, the agency said.

Lebanon has been under nonstop deadly air raids by Israeli occupation warplanes on different areas, causing heavy casualties and damage and displacing hundreds of thousands of people. (end)

ayb









MENAFN15102024000071011013ID1108779270