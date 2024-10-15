KUNA Publishes Second Volume Of (Today In Kuwait's History) Book

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) released a second volume of its titled "Today in Kuwait's History", documenting key events in the country between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2023.

The second volume, which provides an overview of Kuwait's daily events and includes photographs, comes after the first volume was published in 2011, which chronicled Kuwait's history up to December 2010.

The latest edition serves as a national archive, capturing significant political, economic, social, and cultural transformations in Kuwait during these twelve years.

It highlighted the country's progress and achievements, offering a well-documented, detailed record of major milestones that shaped the nation.

This publication comes as a continuation of KUNA's historical documentation journey since October 2001 when it launched daily monitoring on its newsletter of the most prominent and important events in Kuwait under the title "Today in Kuwait's History". (end)

abd











MENAFN15102024000071011013ID1108779269