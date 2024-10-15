DGCA Removes Spicejet From Enhanced Surveillance Regime

On September 13, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) placed the budget carrier under the enhanced surveillance regime following constraints that could impact the airline's mandatory obligations related to aircraft maintenance.

A total of 266 spot checks have been carried out by DGCA across various locations as part of the enhanced surveillance mechanism, the watchdog said in a release.

Also Read:SpiceJet successfully settles $23.39 mn dispute with Aircastle, Wilmington Trust

According to the regulator, it has been ensured that deficiencies found during the spot checks have been subject to suitable rectification actions by the airline.

“In light of the same and the financial infusion of additional funds into the company, Spicejet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime,” the regulator said.

DGCA also said that random spot checks across the operational fleet to ensure continuing safety of operations.

Last month, crisis-hit SpiceJet raised Rs 3,000 crore from institutional investors and since then, it has cleared various dues, paid pending salaries to staff and reached settlements with some of the aircraft lessors.

Shares of SpiceJet were trading with gains over 1.66 per cent to Rs 66.80 apiece in afternoon trade on the BSE.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now