A Taste Of The Future: The Go-To Spot At The Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024

In one of the world's biggest gatherings for experts, the future makes its way to the present.

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2024 - Professional food services brand Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) is bringing its eight (8) new culinary trends set to future-proof food businesses at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024 on October 21 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.







Giving a tasteful peek into how the future can play out for food businesses during its hour-long activation, UFS is bringing to life its 2024 edition of the Future Menus Top Global Trends report, which compiles robust global data and extensive chef inputs translated into practical, actionable solutions for foodservice operators of all sizes.

'In their pursuit of knowledge, technique enhancement and expansion, and menu innovation, the future is where chefs need to be,' says UFS Executive Chef (Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia) Eric Chua. 'The Worldchefs Congress is a buffet of

opportunities just waiting to be savored. It's crucial that we do not miss out on what matters most: The future of the food that we are serving to diners. There is so much more to learn about what worked in the past and what needs to be done now for a better tomorrow, and we invite chefs to partake in the flavors of tomorrow and chip in to the melting pot of infinite possibilities.

Presenting: The Culinary Infinity

The food service industry is constantly evolving and diners are constantly expecting morefailing to keep up means risking going down. This is why chefs need a partner that can open up their kitchens to infinite ways to stay ahead of the culinary curve.

'UFS champions for food innovations that are practical, sustainable, and robust,' added Vangie Hu, Regional Marketing Director of UFS Southeast Asia. 'Embracing the ever-evolving nature of food without forgetting essential culinary principles, UFS has leveraged global data and insights from chefs to create a report highlighting the top eight trends shaping the next year of dining experiences worldwide.'

During the one-hour in-Congress activation mounted by UFS, attendees will experience the eight (8) global trends identified by experts worldwide through redefined culinary boundaries.

Among the tasteful discoveries that await are unlikely ingredient pairings that make for fresh new flavors, new ways for low waste, modernizing comfort food, and locally sourced ingredients and their sustainable sourcing practices.

Joining guests are Chef Eric Chua, Executive Chef for UFS Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia; Chef Gun Gun Handayana, Executive Chef for UFS Indonesia; Chef Kenneth Cacho, Executive Chef of UFS Philippines; and Chef Jiraroj 'Pop' Navanukroh, Executive Chef of UFS Thailand.



The Trends That Await

Streamlining a chef's journey to finding trends that work best for their own menus, the UFS Future Menus report identifies eight (8) actionable global trends:

Flavor Shock: No Rules Experience

Diners these days are seeking far more than the usual; they are after an experience that dazzles, surprises, and challenges every one of your senses. In an era where sensory overload is the norm, culinary creations must tear up the rulebook, crafting dishes that are experimental, that push boundaries and exceed expectations.

Local Abundance: Celebrating Local

Local abundance is all about celebrating our homeland. The freshness of local and seasonal produce elevates our dishes to new heights. More importantly, it is about strengthening the bond between our kitchens and our communities. By building these relationships, we're not just sourcing ingredients; we are including the story of our region into each bite.

Low-Waste Menus: Maximizing Creativity

The trend helps chefs use ingredients and resources wisely, save money, and please diners who care about eating well. Chefs now have a cheat sheet to getting the most out of every ingredient, meeting expectations of young chefs and aware diners who want sustainable kitchens. A promising area to explore in a time of innovation and conscious living.

Modernized Comfort Food: Adventurous and Satisfying

With many diners seeking comfort in what they eat, the trend for the taste of home food is still going strong. But while consumers may be looking for the familiar, they also want something new. This trend isn't just about updating old classics; it is about infusing dishes with culinary storytelling, heritage, and a touch of nostalgia.

Plant-Powered Protein: Veggie Protein Heroes

There is an increase in flexitarianism, where people who are not fully committed to a vegetarian/vegan diet substitute 1-2 meals weekly with plant-based dishes for the health benefits. This trend offers a huge opportunity for chefs to provide diners with diverse and inclusive menu choices while reducing their costs and environmental footprint.

The New Sharing: Dynamic and Interactive

Diners appreciate being able to eat together with fun, tasty food that can be shared in a relaxed setting. The table is used as a setting where food is not just a meal but it's a driver of joy, laughter, and connection. The opportunity for chefs here is enormous, it is the innovation playground for experimentation, mashups and extravagant experiences that redefine sharing.

Irresistible Vegetables: Vegetable Democracy

Vegetables are growing in popularity and becoming the stars of chefs' signature dishes to appeal to the new generation of diners. They are not only nutritious, but also colorful and tasty. But it requires more skill and creativity from chefs to bring out the best in plants. Let's welcome the change and add more colors to our tables.

Feel-Good Food: Holistic Wellbeing

Consumers increasingly recognize that our health begins with the choices we make on our plates. And diners will demand dishes that are crafted with care. It is about serving less saturated fat, opting for leaner cuts, and lightening up on the sauces. Feel-good food is about finding that perfect balance where every dish makes you feel better and more energized.

Download and learn more about the Future Menus trend report by attending the Worldchef Congress on October 21st, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Unilever Food Solutions (UFS)