GOELIA Continues Its International Expansion With The Opening Of Nine New Stores During Golden Week

GOELIA fully enters the global market through bold innovation and aggressive expansion

Being the first Chinese fashion brand to integrate global traveling as part of its culture in designing fashion, GOELIA's recent international strategy marks a step further in putting the brand on the global map. The brand now boasts online customers from nearly 60 countries and a fan base across 188 countries and regions. Furthermore, GOELIA has established multiple flagship stores in landmark commercial districts in Australia, Singapore, and most recently in Spain.

As a global hub for international trade, Singapore features the world's most significant transshipment port and an air transport network connecting Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. It is also one of the most influential and multicultural consumer cities worldwide. GOELIA has identified Singapore as a pivotal step in its international expansion strategy. With the opening of three stores, the brand is expanding its investments in the Singapore market, strengthening its presence and laying the foundation for breaking into additional markets to solidify its presence at international level.

GOELIA's confidence in its global expansion is based on having more than 30 years of history, rigorous quality control, and an excellent pricing strategy. In addition, GOELIA has implemented research and its effective localization strategy to accommodate different languages, cultures, tastes, and preferences.

By setting up operational branches in various countries, local teams work closely with the headquarter in China to ensure effective localized management. The brand tailors its product lines for each region based on market preferences and consumer profiles. Furthermore, the integration of offline flagship store services with a global free shipping strategy for orders exceeding a certain amount on the official global website provides consumers worldwide with a convenient, high-quality, and trustworthy shopping experience.

GOELIA gains international favor with a sustainable fashion philosophy

'Nature + Civilization = Fashion' embodies GOELIA's fashion perspective. The brand carefully selects natural materials for its clothing, with core products featuring fabrics such as mulberry silk, triacetate, traditional Xiangyun silk, 95% white goose down, and cashmere. Accessories also emphasize natural materials, like Tahitian shell buttons and palm nut buttons, aiming to provide consumers with higher-quality products at competitive prices.

GOELIA's global stores are designed around the concept of natural ecology and wildlife conservation. In Singapore, each of the three stores presents a unique environment reflecting Goelia attention to nature and sustainability. The interiors are designed to reflect the changing seasons and Goelia's love for country.

From China to Asia, Australia, and Europe, the phrase 'Keep moving forward!' is frequently shared by GOELIA's founder. The brand's next stop, the 'Starred Store Journey,' is fashion capital Barcelona in Spain. The intention is to reach and inspire more global consumers marking the start of a new era for China's fashion industry.

