(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Moody's Ratings predicts a bright future for innovative models in Mexico, expecting Fintech to solidify its position in the country's financial landscape by 2025.



This development will likely lead to closer partnerships between new players and established institutions in the sector. Moody's released a report titled "Fintech Boom to Continue in Mexico in 2025."



The risk assessment firm highlighted how certain financial models have introduced disruptive business schemes. These innovative approaches have allowed Fintech companies to capture significant shares.



The agency noted that some Fintech firms are now seeking banking licenses. This move will positively impact the development of Mexico's financial system. It demonstrates the growing ambition and influence of these new players in the market.







Over the past three years, major Fintech lenders in Mexico have pursued regulated licenses. They have done so under the local designation of Popular Financial Societies (Sofipos).



This status allows them to not only lend money but also accept deposits from the general public. Meanwhile, traditional Mexican banks have been investing heavily in digital solutions for over a decade.



The convergence between established competitors and innovative businesses has become increasingly common. This trend showcases the evolving nature of the financial sector in Mexico.



The most significant synergies between banks and Fintech developments have occurred in various services. These include payment aggregators, electronic payment platforms, and data aggregation, among others.



Such collaborations highlight the potential for mutual growth and innovation. Moody's emphasized the importance of consumer credit models with stringent placement criteria.

Moody's Predicts Fintech Growth Will Drive Mexican Credit Expansion

These models, coupled with adequate reserves and capital, could be crucial for achieving greater financial inclusion in the country.







The agency pointed out that private credit penetration in Mexico lags behind other Latin American countries. It currently stands at 38.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This figure amounts to approximately R$217,280 ($38,800).



In contrast, countries with significant Fintech ecosystems like Brazil have higher credit penetration rates. Brazil's rate exceeds 50% of GDP, while Colombia's is over 40%. These comparisons underscore the potential for growth in Mexico's financial sector.



As Mexico's Fintech revolution unfolds, it promises to reshape the country's financial landscape. The coming years may witness a more inclusive and innovative financial system, benefiting both businesses and consumers alike.

MENAFN15102024007421016031ID1108779224