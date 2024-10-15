WHITE COLLAR SUPPORT GROUP TO HOST WHITE COLLAR CONFERENCE 2024.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Oct. 19th By and For People Prosecuted for White Collar Crimes Will Feature World-Class Speakers and Panelists.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Progressive Prison Ministries, Inc. , the world's first devoted to serving people navigating the white collar criminal justice system, and its White Collar Support Group TM, have announced their line-up of topics and speakers for their upcoming White Collar Conference 2024, which will take place virtually on Saturday, October 19, 2024, 9 am Eastern, 6 am Pacific. Most of the speakers and panelists have been prosecuted and have served time for white collar crimes.

Themed“Starting Over: Out of Isolation and Into Community,” the conference will be hosted by well-known, author, speaker and coach, Craig Stanland. Following will be remarks by Progressive Prison Ministries' co-founder, white collar attorney, Jeffrey D. Grant (Jeff), and then a fireside chat in which successful entrepreneur David Israel, founder and CEO of the rapidly emerging plant-based foods company, GOOD PLANeT Foods, will be interviewed by

Brent Cassity, host of the acclaimed redemption-focused podcast,“Nightmare Success, In and Out.”

Following the opener, former“Bridgegate” defendant Bill Baroni will moderate a panel centered around how to move“Out of Isolation” and into the power of community. Panelists include Theranos whistleblower and non-profit executive, Erika Cheung, criminal defense attorney, Elizabeth Kelley, and former Philadelphia District Attorney, Seth Williams.

The following panel,“Healing through Community,” will be led by author and psychologist, William Sansing. On this panel will be former Bergen County NJ Sheriff, Fr. Joseph Ciccone, non-profit leader Naia Wilson, and author and TEDx speaker Portia Louder.

Next will be perhaps the most anticipated panel of the day,“Careers and Reintegrating into Society.” This topic is front and center for almost every person going through a white collar justice journey. White collar attorney Jeff Grant, will lead this discussion with panelists: criminal defense attorney Kaysia Earley, non-profit CEO Jeffrey Abramowitz, and former government lawyer turned nonprofit executive, Jeff Wertkin.

Each speaker and panelist will offer their insights and solutions to specific problems and issues they encountered in their personal and professional lives, with specific take-aways designed to assist attendees in achieving success. The conference will also feature the world-premiere of a video on Reputation Management by Andrew Chapin, and a video on Entrepreneurship After Prison. Closing out the event will be the ministry and support group's Deputy Director, William Livolsi.

“We've brought together a collection of speakers who are not only the best subject matter experts, but who can also relate their experience in navigating the criminal justice system”, said Grant. He added,“the goal of our conference is to ensure anyone directly or indirectly affected by a white-collar related situation knows that there is community out there to help them with acceptance, healing and a path forward.”

This inaugural conference will offer an opportunity for those looking to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding white-collar criminal justice issues. These challenges are often marked by intense internal struggles, including shame, guilt, isolation, and self-doubt. Externally, individuals face powerful forces such as societal stigma, estrangement from family and community, and the loss of opportunities for a meaningful future. Together, these factors create a difficult landscape that this conference seeks to address.

“The White-Collar Support Group was founded on the belief that no one should navigate a criminal justice situation alone”, stated Bill Livolsi. He continued,“in today's climate, the public persona of 'White Collar' felon is very much a pejorative that shames and ostracizes people into isolation. Our mission is to provide spiritual support and practical solutions to those who are alone, isolated, and hopeless. We organized this conference to ensure that anyone within our community has access to guidance, support and experience to fashion their own recovery.”

The lead sponsor for this year's conference is Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. They are joined by several prominent organizations and non-profits, including Schneider Downs & Co., The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), The Legal Action Center (LAC), and The Fortune Society, among many others.

Registration remains open for the conference. All details can be found at . The White Collar Support Group will post up-to-date information around the event on that platform, including any additional updates on speakers, sessions, panels and post-conference opportunities to get involved.

About Progressive Prison Ministries:

Progressive Prison Ministries, Inc. founded in 2012 by husband and wife Jeff Grant and Lynn Springer, is the world's first support group devoted to those navigating the white-collar justice system. It registered as a nonprofit in Connecticut in 2014 and received 501(c)(3) status in 2015. The White Collar Support Group started in 2016. The ministry is nonsectarian and inclusive, welcoming individuals of all faiths, agnostics and atheists. In 8+ years and over 425 weekly online meetings, it has served over 1,200 individuals worldwide. Meetings are held on Zoom on Mondays at 7 PM Eastern Time.

More information is available on its website at prisonist and on its social media channels. Those interested in joining the support group can contact: ....

