GWC Supports Qatar Billiard Sports Federation

Doha: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, has officially signed a one-year sponsorship agreement with the Qatar Billiard Sports Federation (QBSF).

The agreement was signed by Matthew Kearns, Deputy CEO of GWC, and Mohammed Al Ramzani, President of QBSF. Expressing his delight after the signing, Matthew Kearns, Deputy CEO of GWC, said:“This partnership marks a significant national contribution to the QBSF and the broader Qatari sports scene.

We believe it will positively impact the federation's upcoming initiatives, setting the stage for future success. Our sponsorship is aligned with GWC's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, which emphasizes sports as a cornerstone of human development, in-line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its focus on nurturing human potential.”

GWC's social responsibility initiatives focus on youth, education, sports, culture, knowledge creation, and entrepreneurship, contributing to the development of sustainable ecosystems that benefit the community and allow talents to thrive.

He added:“GWC is dedicated to enhancing Qatar's global sports presence by supporting a diverse range of athletic initiatives. Qatar has already demonstrated its ability to host major international events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, and has developed a world-class sports infrastructure, making it the sports capital of the world.”

In turn, Mohammed Al Ramzani, President of QBSF, stated:“We are proud of our partnership with GWC, a shining example of national support from the private sector for Qatari sports. This collaboration will play a crucial role in the success of the federation's activities. we look forward to continuing this partnership in future tournaments and competitions, especially as we support our billiards and snooker players in global championships.”

He added:“GWC's commitment, stemming from its national role, to sponsor and support Qatar's sporting events is commendable. I am confident that this partnership will strengthen our efforts to develop billiards and snooker in Qatar while further solidifying Qatar's position as a global sports leader.”