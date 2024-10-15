Giriraj Singh Blames Akhilesh Yadav, Congress For Bahraich Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Giriraj Singh has accused the Samajwadi Party and its chief, Akhilesh Yadav, of being responsible for the violence that broke out in the Mahasi area in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district during the Durga idol immersion on October 13-14.

Minister Singh told IANS, "I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav: Even though your father may have ordered the killing of Hindus and Kar Sevaks, was the partition of the country based on religion between Hindus and Muslims? Was this the reason for the partition? In Bahraich, I had to take a different route. When we want to hold a religious procession for Durga Puja or the immersion of idols, we face bullets. Is this a conspiracy? If so, it's Akhilesh Yadav's conspiracy, Congress' conspiracy, and the conspiracy of the 'tukde-tukde' gang. They remain silent when incidents like Bahraich occur, unable to speak out."

Giriraj Singh also talked about his proposed four-day 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' in Bihar across five districts of the state. He said his aim is to awaken the people to remain united.

He said, his Yatra would bring about unity among Hindus and those who are raising objections now did not do so when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav organised a yatra.

Meanwhile, tension still prevails in some parts of Bahraich after a youth died, and an enraged crowd in the area damaged vehicles and houses and set them on fire. According to some reports, four houses were burned in the incident.

Police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area and the Internet remained suspended. The government has suspended the Hardi police station in charge and the outpost in charge for negligence and has promised strict action.

Giriraj Singh also thanked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is preparing to bring an ordinance on 'thook (spit) jihad'. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also said that religious conversion, encroachment, "land jihad and thook (spit) jihad" will not be allowed in 'Devbhoomi'. He called upon the educated people to come forward to stop such things.