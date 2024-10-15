Silver Forecast Today 15/10: Noisy Trading Session (Video)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver has gapped lower to kick off the trading week, dropped a bit, turned around and rallied rather significantly only to turn right back around and give back some of those gains.

This is a microcosm of what we have seen in the silver as of late, as we continue to see plenty of volatility. The 50 day EMA underneath should offer plenty of support as the 50 day EMA is widely followed.

At this point in time, I think short-term dips continue to offer buying opportunities and therefore, I think that's how this market plays out. If we were to break down below the $30 level, the market could drop rather significantly from that point, perhaps down to the $28.50 level. This is an area that will more likely than not be a massive support level.

On a move higher, I'd watch the $31.55 level, as a short-term resistance barrier that if we can get above then we go looking to the $32.50 level. The $32.50 level is an area that's been a bit of a double top and now we have to wait and see whether or not we can break above that level. And if and when we do, that would be a very bullish sign. And I think you would see a lot of FOMO trading. Keep in mind that silver tends to move on interest rates and of course the US dollar in general. Remember, there is a lot of negative correlation between silver and the US dollar.

So, all of that being said, I think you have a situation where you will be looking for value that you can take advantage of. I don't have any interest in shorting silver, at least not in the current environment with the Federal Reserve cutting rates and of course a lot of people looking for some type of shelter from what is more likely than not going to be massive amounts of liquidity, which means that a lot of people will be looking to own“things.”

