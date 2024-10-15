IQAX Won The Top 10 Blockchain Companies Of 2024 Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAX is delighted to announce that IQAX has won the Top 10 Blockchain Companies of 2024 award from CIO TechWorld, demonstrating the proficient use of blockchain by IQAX eBL.

CIO TechWorld is a trusted source for IT and business professionals seeking insightful and informative articles.

IQAX eBL: A Game Changer

The IQAX eBL integrates seamlessly with the Global Business (GSBN), a purpose-built blockchain infrastructure that guarantees data protection and authorized access. This innovative solution enables carriers, shippers, freight forwarders, consignees and financial institutions to collaborate transparently, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Key benefits of IQAX eBL include:



One-click Transfer: Instant access and tracking of B/Ls online, eliminating courier costs and reducing the risk of delays.

Single-view Interface: A user-friendly interface that consolidates all shipment-related information, enhancing communication among stakeholders. Optimized Trade Financing: Improved traceability accelerates trade financing processes, empowering faster transactions.

With over 300,000 original B/Ls processed and more than 16,000 registered companies using the platform in over 70 countries, IQAX eBL is driving significant advancements in the digital shipping ecosystem.

Join the Digital Revolution

IQAX invites industry stakeholders to embrace this transformative technology, paving the way for a more efficient, secure, and sustainable future in global trade.

For more information about IQAX eBL and how it can benefit your operations, please visit .

SOURCE IQAX Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED