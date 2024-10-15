(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Therapeutics Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mRNA therapeutics market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $33.5 billion in 2023 to $34.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The mRNA therapeutics market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $40.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. During the historic period, growth was driven by several factors including increased financial support for the development of efficient pharmaceuticals and vaccines, expansion of federal programs focused on advancing RNA-based medicines, heightened awareness of rare genetic diseases, and an increase in the number of clinical trials conducted.



In the forecast period, growth is anticipated to be driven by several factors including the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing patient visits to hospitals and clinics, broader applications of mRNA therapeutics, growing demand for personalized and precision medicine, favorable regulatory environments, and accelerated approval pathways. Key trends expected in this period include advancements in mRNA delivery technologies, rapid development and adaptation of mRNA vaccines, the emergence of self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) platforms, scalability and flexibility improvements in mRNA manufacturing, and innovations in novel mRNA modifications.

The mRNA therapeutics market is poised for growth due to the increasing prevalence of long-lasting and communicable diseases. These diseases, which endure for extended periods and can be transmitted between individuals, include conditions such as tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis. Factors contributing to their rise include global travel and inadequate healthcare infrastructure, which facilitate disease spread and hinder effective management. mRNA therapeutics are pivotal in combating such diseases by swiftly enabling the body to produce proteins that enhance immune responses, thereby accelerating the development of vaccines and treatments.

Leading companies in the mRNA therapeutics market are concentrating on pioneering solutions, such as mRNA-based booster vaccines, to bolster immunity against evolving viral variants. These vaccines utilize messenger RNA (mRNA) technology to extend and enhance immunity against specific pathogens, particularly following initial vaccination series.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics involve utilizing mRNA molecules to prompt cells to produce therapeutic proteins within the body, aimed at preventing, treating, or curing diseases by facilitating the production of specific proteins necessary for therapeutic benefits.

The primary products in mRNA therapeutics include vaccines and drugs. mRNA vaccines instruct cells via mRNA to generate proteins that stimulate an immune response against targeted diseases. These vaccines find applications across various fields such as infectious diseases, oncology, rare genetic diseases, respiratory illnesses, among others. End users include hospitals, clinics, research organizations, and other healthcare providers. North America was the largest region in the mRNA therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mRNA therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, countries covered in the mRNA therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. mRNA Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Pfizer Inc.



Overview



Products and Services



Strategy

Financial Performance

Novartis AG

Sanofi AG

AstraZeneca plc GlaxoSmithKline plc mRNA Therapeutics Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Moderna Therapeutics Inc

BioNTech SE

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Catalent Inc

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc

CureVac N.V

Ethris GMBH

eTheRNA immunotherapies NV

in-Cell-Art S.a.S.

Nutcracker Therapeutics Inc

SCM LifeScience Co Ltd Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co Ltd Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $40.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. mRNA Therapeutics Market Characteristics

3. mRNA Therapeutics Market Trends and Strategies

4. mRNA Therapeutics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5. Global mRNA Therapeutics Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global mRNA Therapeutics Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global mRNA Therapeutics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global mRNA Therapeutics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. mRNA Therapeutics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global mRNA Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Vaccines Drugs

6.2. Global mRNA Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Rare Genetic Diseases

Respiratory Diseases Other Applications

6.3. Global mRNA Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Hospitals and Clinics

Research Organizations Other End Uses

7. mRNA Therapeutics Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global mRNA Therapeutics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global mRNA Therapeutics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

