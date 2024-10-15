EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

q.beyond massively expands its IT security services performance capacity

Fully renewed portfolio and expanded q.beyond Defence Centre

EU Directive on cybersecurity: check-up to ensure NIS2-readiness Solutions also well received by critical infrastructure customers Cologne, 15 October 2024 – q.beyond AG has massively expanded its range of IT security services in recent months. To boost the competitiveness and resilience of its customers, the IT service provider has extended and diversified its portfolio: Services in this area now focus on security consulting, managed security services and the expanded Cyber Defence Centre. This involves a team of specially trained and experienced cybersecurity experts who have the state-of-the-art tools and skills needed to proactively avert cyber risks and defend against any threats. One core focus of q.beyond's security consulting services currently is the NIS2 Directive, which is intended to boost cyber resilience at companies in the EU. To account for the NIS2 Implementation Act, which is due to take effect in the near future, q.beyond can provide companies with an“NIS2 check-up”. In this, it offers an assessment as to whether the legal requirement is applied at the respective company, issues specific recommendations for actions to enhance cybersecurity and puts suitable solutions in place at its customers. Security services from a single source “Cyber protection for proprietary IT solutions has become an existential matter for virtually all companies”, comments Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG.“We are really noticing the high level of demand from SMEs for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. And our extended security portfolio offers comprehensive solutions: from initial analysis and strategy to implementing suitable security mechanisms and technologies through to ongoing further development.” Ultimately, it was about safeguarding the resilience of the respective business model.“And that offers real added value to our customers”, adds Rixen. q provides all services relevant to cybersecurity on an integrated basis and from a single source. Solutions are not bound to specific manufacturers and are always based on individual requirements and the IT infrastructure already in place at the customer. Cyber Defence Centre ensures rapid response times q has pooled all its security services at its Cyber Defence Centre and thus significantly reduced the response time for security-related incidents. One example was the flawed software update at Crowdstrike in the summer of this year: Here, q.beyond was able to get more than 1,000 systems at affected customers up and running again on the same day and before publication of the Crowdstrike patch. q secures critical infrastructures The scope and maturity of q.beyond's services in this area are also attracting companies and public institutions that operate critical infrastructures and the company has gained its first customers in this area in recent months. Alongside companies in its focus sectors of retail, manufacturing and logistics, the IT service provider has also convinced finance and public administration customers with its security-related services.





About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find, implement and operate the best digital solutions for their businesses. Our strong team of 1,100 specialists accompanies SMEs reliably as they tackle their digital transformation. Customers benefit here from our all-round expertise in cloud, artificial intelligence, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security and software development. With locations across Germany, as well as in Latvia, Spain and India, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.



