UN Security Council calls on all members to ensure safety of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Monday, the UN Security Council called on all parties involved to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. This statement came amid ongoing hostilities along the Blue Line, the unofficial border between Israel and Lebanon. Pascale Baeriswyl, Switzerland’s ambassador to the UN, expressed the council's strong concerns following recent incidents where several positions of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were attacked.



Baeriswyl emphasized the council's unwavering support for UNIFIL and its crucial role in fostering regional stability. The members voiced their deep concerns regarding civilian casualties, the destruction of infrastructure, and the increasing number of internally displaced persons. They urged all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict, enabling civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return to their homes safely.



The situation has escalated significantly, with reports of four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured last week due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon. UNIFIL was initially established in 1978 to help restore peace in the region following Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon. Since September 23, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions, resulting in at least 1,500 deaths and displacing over 1.34 million people.



This aerial campaign marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, which has seen a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah. Since the beginning of Israel's offensive in Gaza, nearly 42,300 people, primarily women and children, have been killed. Despite international warnings about the potential for a broader regional war due to Israel's relentless attacks, the situation worsened on October 1 when Israel launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

