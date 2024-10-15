عربي


Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

10/15/2024 4:06:56 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becoming relatively hot daytime with scattered local clouds and a weak chance of light rain noontime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy at times and some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable less than 3 KT, becoming mainly northeasterly to easterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT, gusting to 18 KT at places by noon.
Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to easterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, reaching 21 KT at the eastern area.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 6 ft at eastern area.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 4 - 9 km.
