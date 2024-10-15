Cityscape Witnesses Participation Of High-Level Government Delegations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Cityscape Qatar 2024 is in full swing as it concludes its second day, building on the momentum of a successful opening, with exhibitors and attendees eager to dive deeper into the latest trends, innovations and opportunities shaping Qatar's dynamic landscape.

Cityscape Qatar is held under the patronage of H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, who honoured the event by his presence. His Excellency toured the alongside a distinguished delegation of ministers and officials who visited key exhibitors and explored the latest developments in Qatar's real estate sector. H E Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, also attended event, leading representatives of Egyptian officials on a walkthrough the exhibition.

On day two of Cityscape Qatar 2024, Qetaifan Projects made two major announcements.

They revealed two of their flagship projects, SLS Doha and The Groove Residence. Qetaifan Projects also announced BBD International as the operator of the Qetaifan Island North school, through a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement, and hosted their fireside chat titled“Education in Real Estate Development: Shaping Master Communities.” The session provided insightful discussions between Hesham Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Qetaifan Projects, and Ralph Tabberer, Owner and Chief Executive of BBD Education, with Adam Stewart moderating.

On another note, Qatari Diar announced a strategic partnership with ST Engineering to develop and operate a smart city platform in Lusail City, utilizing artificial intelligence and data analytics. Additionally, the company revealed significant investment opportunities in their Lusail developments, including the luxurious waterfront townhouses in the Seef project, which set a new standard for upscale living in a city celebrated for its modern infrastructure and sustainable design.

Moreover, Commercial Avenue, a subsidiary of Qatari Diar, signed three long term leases with Kate Real Estate for Joud residential units, Harley Davidson and Nesto Group.

Ariane Real Estate announced two of its esteemed residential units in Lusail named Lago 2 and Sierra 2 yesterday.

Barwa Group signed agreements with Al Waha for Strong Motors and Jetour. Additionally, Barwa entered into an agreement with Lesha Bank for the Waseef and Barwa Hills projects.

Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape Qatar commented,“Cityscape Qatar continues to deliver valuable experiences."

"It was yet another successful day for business and real estate in Qatar, filled with insightful discussions, exclusive project launches, and networking opportunities throughout all three conferences." "We encourage everyone to explore all that Cityscape Qatar 2024 has to offer.”

On another side, the Qatar Real Estate Forum hosted a panel titled“Sustainable Infrastructure Insights and Goals” featured Dr. Engineer Saad Ahmed Al Mohannadi, President of Ashghal – the Public Works Authority of Qatar.

During the panel, he discussed the role of artificial intelligence in making construction more sustainable, he also highlighted the importance of innovative

construction that enhances accessibility of locations.

He emphasised that the main factors Ashghal considers in construction projects are technology, safety, sustainability and facilitation of accessibility.