NATO commences annual nuclear exercise with over 60 aircraft across Europe

(MENAFN) On Monday, commenced its annual nuclear exercise known as Steadfast Noon, which involves approximately 2,000 military personnel from eight airbases and over 60 aircraft, including fighter jets that have the capability to carry US nuclear warheads. This significant exercise is set to unfold over a two-week period, highlighting NATO's ongoing commitment to nuclear readiness and deterrence. According to a statement from the alliance, the drills aim to reinforce collective defense among member nations while ensuring that they remain prepared to respond to any potential threats.



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of nuclear deterrence in maintaining Allied security, stating, "Nuclear deterrence is the cornerstone of Allied security." He added that Steadfast Noon serves as a vital test of the Alliance's nuclear capabilities, conveying a strong message to adversaries about NATO's readiness to protect and defend its member states. This exercise is not only a demonstration of military preparedness but also a clear signal of unity among NATO members in the face of potential aggression.



This year's exercise will primarily involve flight operations over Belgium and the Netherlands, with additional activities occurring in the airspace of Denmark, the UK, and the North Sea. The inclusion of Dutch F-35A fighter aircraft, which are prepared to take on nuclear roles, underscores the alliance's emphasis on modernizing its nuclear capabilities and ensuring that its forces are equipped to handle evolving security challenges. The variety of locations for the exercises illustrates NATO's commitment to joint operations and cooperation among member nations.



NATO's statement also referenced the Washington Summit declaration, which reiterates that "the fundamental purpose of NATO’s nuclear capability is to preserve peace, prevent coercion, and deter aggression." It further asserted that as long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO will maintain its status as a nuclear alliance. This reflects the ongoing strategic importance of nuclear deterrence in international relations and the alliance's determination to uphold its defensive posture in an increasingly complex global security environment.

