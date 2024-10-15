WAIFC Welcomes Istanbul And Nairobi As New Members, Appoints New Board Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAIFC logo

Istanbul Center (IFC) logo

Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre (TRIFIC) logo

WAIFC is pleased to announce the addition of Istanbul and Nairobi as new members. The decision was made during the WAIFC's General Meeting in Tokyo.

- Keiichi Aritomo, Chair of the WAIFC BoardBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) is pleased to announce the addition of Istanbul and Nairobi as new members. The decision was made during the WAIFC's General Meeting in Tokyo.Istanbul Financial Center (IFC) joins the WAIFC network. Situated at the heart of one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world,IFC brings together leading domestic and international financial institutions and businesses in a state-of-the art, purpose-built financial district. IFC is set to further increase its influence as a financial hub providing investors with access to unique and untapped growth opportunities.Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre (TRIFIC) , Kenya's first and only business services-focused Special Economic Zone, also becomes a WAIFC member. TRIFIC offers a competitive gateway to regional and international markets for service-oriented enterprises and investment-focused entities.With the inclusion of Istanbul and Nairobi, the WAIFC's network now extends to 28 financial centers across four continents.In addition to welcoming new members, the WAIFC General Meeting also appointed three new board members:.Bernice Buttigieg from FinanceMalta.Temirlan Mukhanbetzhanov from the Astana International Financial Centre.Lynn Robbroeckx from Luxembourg for FinanceThese appointments strengthen the WAIFC's leadership and expertise in the global financial services industry.Commenting on the new membership, Ahmet İhsan Erdem, CEO of Istanbul Financial Center said:“We are thrilled to become part of the prestigious WAIFC network. From the very beginning, we've envisioned being part of communities that not only make doing business easier but also bring together most respected financial centers around the world. We sincerely appreciate the warm welcome we've received and look forward to seeing this community grow through valuable partnerships in the years ahead.At Istanbul Financial Center, our vision is to further expand our position as a hub for a diverse array of sectors including financial services, international finance, energy, and Islamic finance, just to name a few. Istanbul's location right at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, is one of its biggest strengths and making it a unique destination to attract investors globally. We're excited to offer a thriving business environment that prioritizes sustainability and ease of operations, while also showcasing the vibrant and inspiring spirit that Istanbul has to offer.”Brenda Mbathi, CEO of Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre stated:"As CEO of TRIFIC SEZ, I am honored for our inclusion in the WAIFC network, representing not only a recognition of the strategic importance of Nairobi as a financial hub but also an opportunity for collaboration across global financial centres. TRIFIC SEZ is committed to enhancing the business services ecosystem in Africa and beyond, and we look forward to leveraging this partnership to drive sustainable economic growth and innovation."Keiichi Aritomo, the Chairman of WAIFC, added:“We continue to extend our footprint and adding to our diverse global membership base will only bring about deeper collaboration and development of ideas. We welcome Istanbul and Nairobi to our network and look forward to exchanges between our members that will contribute to wider sustainable economic development, globally.”

Abdulrahim Osman

WAIFC

+971 56 549 8434

...nce

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.