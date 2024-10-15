Sinch Enables The Transformation Of Emergency Communications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Next Generation 911 Integrates Voice, Data, Real-Time-Text and for Enhanced Accessibility and Reliability

today announced that it is paving the way for the transformation of emergency communications with its advanced Next Generation 911 (NG911) . By integrating a wide range of multimedia options - such as voice calls, real-time text (RTT), internet of things (IoT) data and video - Sinch enhances accessibility and ensures more reliable and comprehensive communication than voice-only 911 services. These NG911 innovations ensure first-responders receive mission-critical, real-time data, improving response times and public safety.

"At Sinch, we are committed to enhancing public safety by continuously pushing the boundaries of NG911 solutions. Our cutting-edge technology not only makes emergency communications more accessible and reliable - particularly for those with hearing or speech impairments - but also integrates multimedia options such as voice calls, real-time text (RTT), IoT and device data, medical data, and video. These innovations allow us to build safer, more connected communities across the United States," said Chandy Ghosh, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Emergency Services at Sinch.

Sinch plays a leading role in NG911 services across the United States, transforming emergency communication infrastructure and delivering over 40% of the NG911 traffic in markets where it's available. Sinch's advanced NG911 technology is built on its public-safety-grade nationwide 911 network, processing 4+ million 911 calls each month and reaches 5,000+ public safety answering points (PSAPs) in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Emergency call centers (ECCs) upgraded to accept NG911 features receive comprehensive, real-time information that enhances public safety and response efforts.

One of the key features of Sinch's NG911 platform is its ability to deliver precise, real-time location data to emergency responders. The inclusion of multimedia data - such as live video feeds, medical records or building floor plans - further enriches the information available to emergency responders, giving them a more comprehensive understanding of situations before they arrive on site. This combination of multimedia capabilities and precise location makes

Sinch's NG911 infrastructure a critical tool for modernizing and improving the overall effectiveness of emergency services. Functionality like RTT enables instant text-based communication for individuals with hearing or speech impairments, ensuring equitable access to emergency services.

Sinch's geo-redundant infrastructure safeguards data security, reliability, and compliance with FCC and DHS regulations, supporting seamless integration with older systems, without disrupting existing services.

Collaboration with mobile network operators (MNOs) and NG partners has been crucial in expanding the reach and efficacy of Sinch's NG911 services, facilitating widespread adoption and integration of advanced communication technologies across networks.

Deployments of Sinch NG911 technology, including the first statewide NG i3 location services implementation in Massachusetts, and further implementations in West Virginia, and Louisiana, have greatly enhanced location data precision, crucial for faster emergency response. RTT capabilities have similarly improved communication in states like Illinois, Texas, Florida, West Virginia, Louisiana, and Nebraska, underscoring Sinch's role in leading NG911 services across the United States.

Sinch plans to continue expanding its NG911 services across more states in the U.S.; exploring opportunities to adapt these technologies for international markets; and advancing the capabilities of NG911 including IoT (internet of things) video and data (like medical information and floor plans), for more comprehensive data and communication features.

