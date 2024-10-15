SCOR Investment Partners Launches SCOR Real Estate Loans V, Dedicated To Value-Add Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

PRESS RELEASE | October 15th, 2024 N° 03- 2024

SCOR Partners, the asset management subsidiary of leading reinsurer, SCOR Group, announces the launch of SCOR Loans V, the fifth vintage in its successful series of senior value-add debt funds. Since 2013, SCOR Investment Partners has held a unique position in the value-add by financing real estate projects focused on renovations, restructurings, repositioning, or development of assets.

SCOR Real Estate Loans V is strategically positioned to capitalize on structural market changes and to respond to energy transition stakes in the real estate sector. The latter is driven by European regulatory changes, the growing demand for new or restructured and certified assets, and the need for investments to ensure ongoing functionality of assets.

This new fund aims to offer investors an attractive risk/return profile by leveraging the currently favorable conditions for lenders in the real estate debt market. It will finance projects located in the heart of major European cities, using a multi-sectoral approach that includes top-tier, senior, and whole loans.

In line with SCOR Investment Partners' sustainable investment philosophy, the fund's investments will focus on improving the energy efficiency of existing buildings. SCOR Real Estate Loans V is classified Article 9 under the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and has obtained the LuxFLAG ESG -Applicant Fund Status.

This new vintage reinforces SCOR Investment Partners' commitment to the value-add real estate debt market. Our historical presence positions us as a preferred partner for such operations, whether collaborating directly with sponsors or initiating them in partnership with banks.

Targeted towards institutional investors, the fund has already secured a EUR 100 million investment commitment from SCOR Group, thus ensuring a strong alignment of interests, and aiming for a total size of EUR 500 to EUR 700 million.

Pierre Saeli , Head of Real Estate Loans at SCOR Investment Partners, commented: "We are thrilled to launch SCOR Real Estate Loans V, a new vintage specifically designed to adapt to the structural changes in the real estate market, prioritizing assets in city centers, logistics, and housing sectors, as well as renovation projects. This fund highlights our unique expertise in the value-add real estate debt market, which offers historically attractive returns.”

Louis Bourrousse, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, added:“Our real estate debt strategy has consistently adapted to market trends. Our team has an in-depth knowledge of the sector which allows for a diversified portfolio construction. We are convinced that real estate debt is an ideal vehicle for investors looking to gain or regain exposure to the underlying real estate via levels of leverage that allow to absorb eventual fluctuations of the value of the assets.”

Over the past decade, SCOR Investment Partners' real estate debt strategy has successfully deployed EUR 2.2 billion across 87 transactions, spanning over various debt types including senior, whole loan, junior, and mezzanine. This extensive experience has enabled SCOR Investment Partners to be more agile in evolving its strategy in response to rapid market trends and aligning with broader sustainable and responsible investment objectives.

About SCOR Investment Partners

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.

SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006). SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 7.6 billion as of June 30, 2024. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 20.5 billion (including undrawn commitments).

