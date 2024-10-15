Nokia MEA Mobile Broadband index 2024: 5G driving rapid digital transformation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Nokia MEA Mobile Broadband 2024: 5G driving rapid digital transformation



5G adoption in MEA expected to reach one in four subscriptions by 2029, highlighting its critical role in future connectivity towards digital transformation.

5G subscriptions in MEA expected to reach 519 million by 2029, representing 23% of total mobile connections.

GCC region to lead 5G adoption with 90% of subscriptions projected to be on 5G networks by 2029. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscriptions set to grow from 11% in 2022 to an estimated 38% of MEA's total FWA subscriptions by 2029, driven by 5G advancements.

15 October 2024

Dubai, UAE - Research from Nokia reveals that 60% of CSPs in MEA region are adopting 5G to enhance their digital transformation. While 4G subscriptions are projected to stabilize by 2027, 5G adoption is anticipated to surge dramatically, signifying a pivotal shift in the region's technological landscape.

In addition, Nokia's Mobile Broadband Index Report 2024 highlights the continued rapid adoption of 5G technology in the region, projecting that by 2029, 5G subscriptions will reach 519 million, with 48% of total data traffic expected to be driven by 5G.

5G is playing a critical role in the region's future connectivity landscape, with nearly 23% of all mobile subscriptions in the MEA region expected to be 5G by 2029. This accelerated adoption is particularly evident in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) sub-region, where 90% of all mobile subscriptions are projected to be 5G by 2029. This growth is largely driven by significant government investments in 5G infrastructure and robust support for advanced connectivity solutions.

The rise of 5G technology is not only increasing the number of subscriptions but also transforming the region's data traffic dynamics. By 2029, 5G and 4G networks are expected to account for over 90% of the total data traffic in the MEA region. In the GCC alone, 90% of all data traffic is predicted to be carried over 5G networks.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) powered by 5G technology is also increasingly being adopted, growing from 11% in 2022 to 38% by 2029. This surge in FWA adoption is driven by the need for faster internet speeds and lower latency, particularly in underserved or remote areas.

Mikko Lavanti, Senior Vice President for Mobile Networks, MEA at Nokia, said: “The adoption of 5G is increasingly important for countries across MEA to meet the rising demand for data services. This transition accelerates digital transformation while allowing CSPs to unlock new revenue opportunities. Nokia's services empower CSPs to unlock the full potential of their networks, delivering advanced connectivity solutions that are critical for the region's development.”

Download the full Nokia MEA Mobile Broadband Index report here .

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Mobile networks

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: ...

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube