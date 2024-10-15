Itero Group Joins The Servicenow Consulting And Implementation Partner Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enhancing Business Performance and Digital Innovation with Itero Group's Expertise in ServiceNow Solutions

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Itero Group today announced its advancement in the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to help organizations drive faster and more efficient digital transformation. The partnership enables Itero Group to leverage its deep expertise and robust implementation capabilities to assist clients in optimizing their business operations through the ServiceNow platform.The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their extensive expertise and experience in delivering innovative solutions that address business needs, providing opportunities to reach new markets and helping joint customers transform their enterprises.Itero Group focuses on empowering organizations through digital transformation by implementing ServiceNow solutions tailored to improve process efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and drive measurable outcomes. Through our industry-leading expertise in workflow automation, Itero Group has helped numerous clients streamline operations and achieve growth through successful digital transformation programs."We are excited to strengthen our partnership with ServiceNow to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients," said Erin McKenzie-Brahams, CEO of Itero Group. "By advancing in the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program, Itero Group is better positioned to help businesses across industries solve their most pressing digital transformation challenges, unlocking new value and innovation."“As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Itero Group's expertise in workflow automation and digital transformation is essential to scaling and extending ServiceNow solutions to new markets,” said Michael Khoury, senior director partner programs, ServiceNow.“We are thrilled to partner with Itero Group to deliver a seamless experience to solve some of our customers' biggest digital transformation challenges.”Consulting and Implementation partners utilize their industry and domain expertise to guide customers on how to implement and maximize ServiceNow solutions for business success. Partners use ServiceNow resources to influence deals, oversee technology deployments, and drive the adoption of innovative solutions.About Itero GroupItero Group is a Women-Owned Small Business that brings simplicity to complex transformations. Our comprehensive delivery solutions – Artificial Intelligence, Agile, Program and Project Management, Process Improvement, Testing, and Innovation as a Service – and innovative business consulting services simplify how work is defined, done, delivered, and measured for private and government sector clients.ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

