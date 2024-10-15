Radian Arc Series B Funding, Bolstered By Strategic Investments From Square Enix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Olivier Avaro, CEO BlacknutPARIS, FRANCE, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Radian Arc Limited, a global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider specializing in cloud gaming and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced further Series B funding to a total of $10 million USD, following additional investment from video game powerhouse, Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.The Series B funding round was initially led by BITKRAFT Ventures and supported by AMD Ventures, Boston, Blacknut Cloud Gaming , and Saffelberg. The expanded coalition of investors underscores the gaming and AI industry's confidence in Radian Arc's GPU-Edge technology.David Cook, CEO of Radian Arc, commented on the expanded funding and partnership: "While the funding was closed some time ago, we are excited to announce the strategic collaboration with Square Enix which marks a pivotal moment for Radian Arc. This will further accelerate our growth and innovation in cloud gaming and AI infrastructure, delivering more value to our 78 telco partners."In conjunction with the funding expansion, Radian Arc and Blacknut have entered into strategic and technology partnerships aiming to advance the cloud gaming ecosystem."This multi-pronged strategic partnership is an acceleration of a long standing collaboration with both Square Enix & Radian Arc as well as a testament to our ability to align our strengths and harness the synergies created by premium software, hardware, and content, " said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut.“ This partnership unlocks new opportunities, fueling our mutual growth and delivering unparalleled value to the gaming market.”"Radian Arc's technology has the potential to redefine the way we experience gaming and leverage AI," said Hideaki Uehara, General Manager of Investment and Business Development Department at Square Enix. "We are excited to be part of their journey and look forward to collaborating to bring innovative cloud gaming solutions to the market."The Series B funding and new partnerships enable Radian Arc to continue to capitalize on the rapidly growing cloud gaming market and the increasing convergence of gaming, AI, and telecommunications technologies.See the full releaseAbout Radian ArcRadian Arc is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider at the forefront of cloud gaming and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. With a proven track record of empowering Telcos to deliver immersive gaming experiences and deploy advanced AI applications, Radian Arc is shaping the future of cloud-based technologies.More information on Radian Arc can be found atAbout SQUARE ENIXSquare Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios and sales offices located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 195 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 91 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found atAbout BlacknutBlacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with 500+ premium titles carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia, Latin America, MENA, & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco. Blacknut was awarded the Red Herring 2021 Top 100 Winner, in Europe.More information on Blacknut can be found atMedia ContactFor media inquiries or further information, please contact:......

