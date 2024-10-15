Hungarian PM Viktor Orban To Attend COP29 In Azerbaijan
Date
10/15/2024 3:10:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will represent Hungary at
COP29, marking his third visit to Azerbaijan in less than a year,
Hungary's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tamas Torma, announced at an
official reception in Baku celebrating Hungary's National Day,
Azernews reports.
Torma praised Azerbaijan's efforts in hosting COP29, stating,
"Azerbaijan is doing a very impressive job for the benefit of all
of us. Hungary fully supports the goals of Azerbaijan's Presidency,
and we are confident that the country will successfully host the
event."
Highlighting over 30 years of strong relations between
Azerbaijan and Hungary, the ambassador emphasized the role of the
Green Energy Corridor Project, a joint initiative involving
Azerbaijan, Hungary, Georgia, and Romania, which will contribute to
Europe's clean energy supply. He also noted Hungary's involvement
in the reconstruction of the liberated Soltanli village in
Azerbaijan.
The reception, attended by Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister
of Labor and Social Protection, along with members of the
diplomatic corps and Azerbaijan's parliament, underscored the
deepening ties between the two nations.
MENAFN15102024000195011045ID1108778833
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.