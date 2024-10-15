Hungarian PM Viktor Orban To Attend COP29 In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban will represent Hungary at COP29, marking his third visit to Azerbaijan in less than a year, Hungary's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tamas Torma, announced at an official reception in Baku celebrating Hungary's National Day, Azernews reports.

Torma praised Azerbaijan's efforts in hosting COP29, stating, "Azerbaijan is doing a very impressive job for the benefit of all of us. Hungary fully supports the goals of Azerbaijan's Presidency, and we are confident that the country will successfully host the event."

Highlighting over 30 years of strong relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, the ambassador emphasized the role of the Green Energy Corridor Project, a joint initiative involving Azerbaijan, Hungary, Georgia, and Romania, which will contribute to Europe's clean energy supply. He also noted Hungary's involvement in the reconstruction of the liberated Soltanli village in Azerbaijan.

The reception, attended by Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection, along with members of the diplomatic corps and Azerbaijan's parliament, underscored the deepening ties between the two nations.