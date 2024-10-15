Arelion Deploys Additional Pop In Marseille To Strengthen European Network Diversity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion

today announced it has deployed a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) at Digital Realty's MRS4

data center site in Marseille, France, strengthening the diversity of Arelion's in the region, which includes its existing PoP at Digital Realty's MRS1 site . This new PoP provides hyperscalers and cloud and network service providers with fully diverse IP connectivity and scalable 400G wavelength solutions that bypass high-traffic routes to improve performance. Arelion's network expansion enables direct access to its #1 ranked Internet backbone and full ecosystem of cloud, content and AI/ML applications to serve the accelerating demands of Marseille's booming technology markets.

Digital Realty's MRS4 site allows Arelion to serve its customers' requirements for scalable space and power amid rapid market expansion.

Marseille has seen substantial technological investment over the past several years, establishing itself as Europe's fastest-growing interconnection center for intercontinental traffic. The city ranks 9th as a global data and content hub,

with its data centers and subsea cables supporting innovations in content delivery, artificial intelligence, cloud applications and other services. Marseille's local PoPs have expanded significantly in the past three years

to support its content exchange needs, with its submarine cable systems offering a total capacity of over 150 Tbps .

Arelion's new PoP directly connects to 14 major subsea cables landing in Marseille, enabling the global Internet carrier to support international traffic flows from Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Arelion's PoP also provides customers with local connectivity into the Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris data center market while supporting reliable meshing for transatlantic traffic via additional sea cables in Portugal, Bordeaux and Milan. Arelion's PoP will go live in Q1 2025.

"We're seeing massive demand for reliable connectivity to support Marseille's thriving technology markets as the region becomes a digital gateway for global Internet traffic, content and cloud applications," said Christoph Lannert, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer at Arelion. "Our latest network expansion leverages high-capacity, fully diverse connectivity solutions to support subsea traffic while serving the technology requirements of local network operators and content providers, enabling economic growth in global markets through digital transformation."

With this network expansion, Arelion provides customers in Europe with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked global Internet backbone, as well as Arelion's portfolio of reliable, fully diverse connectivity services, including scalable IP Transit , Wavelengths , Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) , Cloud Connect , Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC)

and DDoS Mitigation

services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion , and follow us on LinkedIn

and Twitter .

