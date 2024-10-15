Tenxer Labs And Renesas Electronics Announce Exclusive Webinar On Edge Computing And IC Validation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru – TenXer Labs, in partnership with Renesas Electronics, is excited to announce an exclusive webinar, "Exploring the Next Frontier in Edge Computing with Renesas RZ/V2L," featuring Axel Kleinitz, System Architect at Renesas Electronics, and Prabrit Bandyopadhyay, Hardware Research and Development Engineer at TenXer Labs. This in-depth session, taking place on October 16, 2024 at 8:30 PM IST - 8:55 PM IST, will explore how edge devices can be optimized for power consumption, thermal profiling, and AI algorithm validation, as well as how TenXer Labs' LiveBench accelerates IC adoption.



This event offers a rare opportunity to gain insights from top industry experts on cutting-edge edge computing technologies and to learn how the Renesas RZ/V2L MPU is driving innovation in low-power, AI-based applications. Attendees will also discover how LiveBench, a real-time remote testing and demonstration platform, simplifies IC validation, helping engineers and developers reduce their time to market.



Key Takeaways from the Webinar:

? Understanding Edge Computing: Discover the critical role edge devices play in modern systems and how they compare to centralized cloud solutions.

? Features of the Renesas RZ/V2L MPU: Learn about the MPU's low power consumption, advanced thermal management, and AI capabilities for Factory Automation.

? Real-World Applications: Explore use cases such as AI algorithms in Factory Automation and automatic traffic management.

? LiveBench Demonstration: Learn how TenXer Labs' LiveBench platform simplifies IC validation and adoption through remote testing and hardware access



Who Should Attend:

This webinar is ideal for:

? System Architects: Looking to explore the latest in edge processing technology.

? FAEs: Supporting the implementation of Renesas RZ/V2L.

? AI and Embedded Engineers: Interested in power-efficient AI processing at the edge.

? Product Developers: Seeking to understand the impact of thermal profiling and BSP solutions on embedded systems.

? Technology Innovators: Wanting to accelerate IC development and validation using remote labs and demonstration platforms.



Agenda:

1. Introduction to Edge Devices:

? Overview of the pros and cons of edge computing vs. centralized systems.

2. Deep Dive into RZ/V2L:

? Power consumption, thermal profiling, and performance.

? Algorithms and board support packages (BSP).

? Use cases such as AI, automatic traffic management, and more.

3. LiveBench Demonstration:

? How TenXer Labs' platform helps with IC testing, validation, and adoption.

? Benefits of real-time remote hardware access for FAEs, developers, and engineers.

4. Q&A Session:

? Open discussion with the experts.



Why Attend:

Stay ahead of the curve by learning from experts with decades of industry experience. This

webinar will provide a practical understanding of edge devices and how to harness the power of

Renesas RZ/V2L to build smarter, more efficient systems. You'll also discover how LiveBench

can accelerate your product's time to market.



Speakers:

? Axel Kleinitz, System Architect at Renesas Electronics

Axel Kleinitz is a seasoned System Architect with over 28 years of industry experience in electronics and industrial engineering. With a Master of Science in Electronics Engineering and a PhD in Industrial Engineering, Axel has been pivotal in advancing edge computing technologies at Renesas since joining the company in 2019.



? Prabrit Bandyopadhyay, Hardware Research and Development Engineer at TenXer Labs

Prabrit Bandyopadhyay is a hardware R&D expert with over a decade of experience in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Machine Learning, and Embedded System Design. Prabrit specializes in Embedded Systems, Edge AI, and Power Electronics and brings a wealth of knowledge to his role at TenXer Labs.



Register for this exclusive webinar and secure your spot. Don't miss this opportunity to

explore the latest in edge computing and IC validation with leading industry experts



Register :-





Event Details:

Date: October 16, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM IST - 8:55 PM IST



About TenXer Labs:

TenXer Labs is a leading provider of semiconductor evaluation solutions, dedicated to

accelerating the transformation of high-end technology-driven product ideas into reality by

digitalizing the evaluation lifecycle. TenXer Labs serves customers in Sales, FAE, Supply Chain,

Distributors, and industries such as Power, Automotive, Industrial Automation, IoT, and

semiconductors

Duration: 25 Minutes

