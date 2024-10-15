Margot Schiffer's A Mother's Voice: Demanding Justice Against Child Alienation Exposes The Impact Of Parental Alienation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Margot Schiffer, Author of A Mother's Voice: Demanding Justice Against Child Alienation

Margot Schiffer's Upcoming Autobiography, A Mother's Voice: Demanding Justice Against Child Alienation, Sheds Light on a Silent Epidemic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Margot Schiffer, an author originally from Poland , is set to release her powerful autobiography, A Mother's Voice: Demanding Justice Against Child Alienation. The details her journey from a young au pair in Germany to a mother fighting against the devastating effects of child and parental alienation. Schiffer's personal narrative sheds light on the silent epidemic of child alienation, advocating for justice and systemic change.In A Mother's Voice: Demanding Justice Against Child Alienation, Schiffer recounts her life-changing move to Germany, her joyous early years of family life, and the dissolution of her marriage. The book goes down into her struggle with her mother-in-law's troublesome manipulative actions that led to the alienation of Schiffer's children. Schiffer's story uncovers the emotional toll of familial politics and the complex behaviors she endured.Here are some noteworthy key points from the author's book:. Schiffer's transformation from a young girl to a mother falsely accused and emotionally shattered.. A deeply traumatizing consequence of parental alienation on both parents and children.. A call to action for society and the legal system to recognize and address the silent epidemic of parental alienation."Parental alienation can tear families apart and leave lasting scars, "says Schiffer. "I wrote this book to shine a light on this silent epidemic and to offer hope and support to those who are suffering."Margot Schiffer is a devoted mother and a passionate advocate for justice against parental alienation. Her autobiography will soon be available in Paperback and digital formats globally.DISCLAIMER: This press release, distributed by Margot Schiffer's team, is for informational purposes only. It does not offer investment, legal, or fiscal advice, nor should it be relied upon for business decisions. The information herein is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed by Margot Schiffer or her partners. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, Margot Schiffer, its agents, and its partners are not liable for any inaccuracies. Any actions taken based on this press release are at the sole discretion of the reader.For more information about "A Mother's Voice: Demanding Justice Against Child Alienation," contact Margot Schiffer's team at ... or visit the website .Purpose of the Press ReleaseThis press release announces Margot Schiffer's forthcoming autobiography, A Mother's Voice: Demanding Justice Against Child Alienation. The release aims to highlight the book's exploration of the severe impact of parental alienation on families, advocate for systemic change, and raise awareness about this often-overlooked issue. The press release seeks to inform potential readers and media outlets about the book's content and Schiffer's mission to support affected families and drive societal recognition of parental alienation.About Margot Schiffer:Margot Schiffer is an author dedicated to raising awareness about the devastating effects of parental alienation. Born in Poland and now residing in the USA, Schiffer uses her personal experiences to advocate for change and support those affected by this issue. Her mission is to ensure that no parent or child has to endure the pain of alienation alone.

Margot Schiffer

A Mother's Voice: Demanding Justice Against Child Alienation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.