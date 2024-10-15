Assam BJP To Continue Membership Drive Even After Achieving 100 Per Cent Target

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 15 (IANS) The Assam BJP was set to achieve its target of enrolling 60 lakh people but it will continue the membership drive, a party leader said.

"We are on the verge of reaching the 100 per cent target in the membership drive. Assam is the only state in the country set to achieve this for the party. But the membership drive will not stop and will continue here. We will enrol more people into the BJP. The people of the state trust us and the membership drive has already proven this," the party leader said on condition of anonymity.

He also asserted that the membership drive has nothing to do with the upcoming election.

He said, "The BJP government has been working for the benefit of the people and this government has undertaken unprecedented development works under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

On Monday, CM Sarma announced more than 40,000 people were enrolled in the party in 93 Assembly constituencies.

The Baksa Assembly segment is the latest Assembly constituency to have more than 40,000 BJP members.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Update: @BJP4Assam Sadasyata Abhiyan. With the sustained hard work of our Karyakartas, we have enrolled 40,000+ members in 93 constituencies. Baksa joins the coveted list today."

Earlier CM Sarma lauded the efforts of the party's state unit on the sidelines of the celebration of Vijayadashami across the state, saying almost 16,000 new members joined the party on Sunday.

He posted: "The @BJP4Assam #SadasyataAbhiyaan continues unabated. On Dashami, we enrolled almost 16,000 members taking the total membership in the State to 58.72 lakh. Very soon we will attain 100 per cent of our membership target."

BJP's membership drive in the state was aimed at enrolling 60 lakh members in the party.

Nearly 59 lakh people have already enrolled for the party membership and Assam tops the list in the membership drive for the BJP in the country.