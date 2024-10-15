عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DPRK Explodes Parts Of Roads Connected To S. Korea: Seoul

DPRK Explodes Parts Of Roads Connected To S. Korea: Seoul


10/15/2024 2:08:00 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Oct 15 (NNN-YONHAP) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) exploded parts of roads connected to South Korea, after Pyongyang's announcement on Oct 9, to cut off all inter-Korean roads and railways, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, today.– NNN-YONHAP

MENAFN15102024000200011047ID1108778704


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search