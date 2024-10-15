DPRK Explodes Parts Of Roads Connected To S. Korea: Seoul

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Oct 15 (NNN-YONHAP) – The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) exploded parts of roads connected to South Korea, after Pyongyang's announcement on Oct 9, to cut off all inter-Korean roads and railways, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, today.– NNN-YONHAP

