A Legacy of Life : Saudi Hospital Transplants 1000 organs in one year

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) stands as a beacon of medical excellence in Saudi Arabia, consistently pushing the boundaries of organ transplantation. KFSHRC’s Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence (OTCoE) has garnered international acclaim for its expertise in solid organ transplants, including liver, kidney, and lung procedures.

KFSHRC etched its name in medical history this past year by performing a series of groundbreaking surgeries. Most notably, they conducted the world's first full robotic liver transplant from a living donor, pioneering the use of robotic technology in both organ retrieval and implantation. Building on this success, the OTCoE team recently completed the world's first fully robotic heart transplant, further solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as a global leader in healthcare innovation. These achievements showcase KFSHRC's commitment to pushing medical boundaries, ultimately translating into improved patient outcomes and experiences.

KFSHRC's dedication to organ transplantation extends far beyond recent headlines. Since the program's inception in 1981, the hospital has performed 9,000 successful transplants. Recognizing the critical challenge of donor-patient compatibility, particularly in kidney transplants, KFSHRC established the pioneering Kidney Paired Donation (KPD) program. This innovative program facilitates the exchange of living donors with incompatible blood types and tissues between multiple patients, significantly increasing the pool of available organs and reducing wait times. As a testament to its success, the KPD program has enabled KFSHRC to perform over 5,000 kidney transplants.

KFSHRC's commitment extends beyond the transplant surgery itself. Understanding prevention's crucial role in patient well-being, the hospital established a specialized Vaccination Clinic for solid organ transplant recipients in 2023. This clinically tailored vaccination plans to each patient's unique immune status and type of transplant, minimizing the risk of infections that could compromise transplant outcomes. The clinic has already served over 150 patients, achieving a high compliance rate for the Shingrix vaccine, demonstrating the center's unwavering dedication to preventive care.





