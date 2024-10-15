67% of UAE Users Would Recycle More with Increased Access to Infrastructure, Sparklo Survey Reveals

(MENAFN- PR HUB) October 14, 2024, Dubai, UAE]: The latest research from Sparklo, a UAE-based cleantech company, shows that many UAE residents among its users recycle regularly, with 50% recycling 1-2 times per week, 13% recycling daily, and only 6.3% finding the current infrastructure sufficient. UAE respondents who participated in the survey shared that reward programs for recycling (72%) and more available reverse vending machines (Sparklomats) in the city (67%) would encourage them to recycle more often.



Sparklo researched the sustainable habits of its UAE users, asking about their motivations, awareness, and challenges in recycling practices, with 70% of respondents being fully informed about recycling programs in their city and the rising demand for further educational campaigns and public engagement programs to enhance understanding and participation. The study surveyed 1,000 Sparklo users (among 200,000 company users in the country) from various age groups across the UAE and showed that environmental concern was the leading motivation for recycling among UAE respondents, followed by economic benefits and social responsibility.



Motivations for Recycling: Environmental concern emerged as the leading motivation, with 64% of respondents recycling to reduce plastic waste and save the environment. Economic benefits also play a significant role, with 62% appreciating the rewards associated with recycling, and 50% valuing the convenience of nearby facilities. At the same time, a quarter of the participants are encouraged to adopt sustainable habits by their friends and family. The study proves that non-financial incentives can significantly increase recycling participation. Non-financial incentives, such as bonus systems and educational programs play a crucial role in encouraging sustainable behaviors.

Recycling Encouragement Factors: UAE interviewees shared that reward programs for recycling (72%) and more available reverse vending machines (Sparklomats) in the city (67%) would encourage them to recycle more often. A study by Sparklo revealed that 35% would be encouraged by educational campaigns, while 27% want a shared commitment to recycling with friends and family. Other motivators include community competitions (20%) and fines for not recycling (10%). These findings highlight the effectiveness of positive motivations over penalties in promoting recycling.

Challenges and Infrastructure Needs: A majority (92%) of participants expressed the desire for more advanced and accessible recycling infrastructure in the cities. This highlights an area for improvement, with only 6.3% of users currently finding the existing infrastructure sufficient.



Max Kaplevich, CEO of Sparklo, commented: "The survey results validate our fundamental belief — people will actively recycle when provided with accessible infrastructure and strong incentives. Our achievements in the UAE reflect this, with 200,000 registered users and nearly 200,000 bottles and cans being collected daily. To fully meet market demand, we estimate the need to install at least 5,000 additional Sparklomats in the UAE. This expansion will enable us to achieve our goal of collecting all bottles and cans in the region, making recycling as easy and enjoyable as grabbing a cup of coffee."





