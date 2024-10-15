Heritage Celebrated: Tom Mboya's 70Th And First-Ever Black Family Reunion In Africa Kisumu City Kenya August 1, 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

While Tom Mboya is a Kenyan Founding Father he has not been properly honored in Kenya we in Memphis with Congressman Cohen honored Mboya's 60th of him coming to America on his 26th Birthday Aug. 15, 1956 we ask Governor Nyong'o to honor Mboya's 70th in Kisumu Aug. 2026

Celebrating Unity: Anthony "Amp" Elmore & Kisumu Governor Nyong'o, and global Black families come together in Kisumu for Tom Mboya's 70th and Dr. King's vision

- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Tom Mboya 70th and First Black Family Reunion in Africa in Kisumu City Kenya scheduled for August 1, 2026 has three major hallmarks: "Education, Enlightenment and Entertainment." The First Black family Reunion in Africa will be hosted in Kisumu County the third largest City in Kenya located in Western Kenya on the banks of Lake Victoria. Friday before the event there will be "The World's Largest Fish Fry" on banks of lake Victoria where Africans and Americans will join as family. Click next to learn more about the event via the website: .What makes the upcoming event significant is not only Kisumu Kenya, but the combined efforts of Anthony "Amp" Elmore a Memphis born 5 time world Kickboxing Champion, community activist, filmmaker, historian and Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang Nyong'o who is better known as Professor Nyong'o a former college professor, book author and educator.It was July 4, 2024 at a family gathering at Elmore's niece home Evette in Southaven, Mississippi a suburb just outside of Memphis there was an Elmore family gathering where Anthony "Amp" Elmore Sr. mention that he had been invited to the FESTAC Festival in Kisumu Kenya in a few weeks in August of 2024. Anthony "Amp" Elmore Sr. suggested that we should have a family reunion in Africa. The youth and Elmore's grand nieces said it would be exciting to go to Africa. The plan was to have a family reunion in Africa, Anthony "Amp" Elmore Sr. said "let's have a family reunion in Africa and invite all of America to have a family reunion in Africa and invite all of Black America.The Black Family reunion started in America via Dr. Dorothy Height a pioneering and civil rights and women's rights activist Founded the First Black Family Reunion in 1986. As the chair of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), she initiated the event to celebrate and reinforce the strengths and traditions of the African/American Family. Please click here to learn more about the Black Family Reunion:The idea First Black Family Reunion to be held in Africa in the past was a more difficult challenge. The challenge of hosting a Black family reunion in Africa was ignorance, White Supremacy, Racism and to add insult to injury Black on Black racism. Unknown and untold regarding Africa African/Americans even scholars are uneducated regarding Africa whereas the culture and understanding that most African/Americans have of Africa is the characterization portrayed via Tarzan. Today many youth are dispelling the idea of Tarzan and many look to visit Africa some day.The story of Tarzan, a white man raised by apes in the African jungle, has profoundly impacted perceptions of Africa and African American relationships. Originating from a backdrop of white supremacy and racism, Tarzan has perpetuated harmful stereotypes and misconceptions about Africa and its people. The narrative falsely portrays Africa as an endless jungle teeming with wild animals and inhabited by unclothed, uneducated savages. This mischaracterization has deep roots in colonial ideologies, which sought to depict African societies as primitive and inferior.In reality, Africa is a continent of immense diversity, encompassing vibrant cultures, advanced civilizations, and varied landscapes that range far beyond the jungles. From the bustling cities to the rich history of kingdoms and empires, Africa's true essence is far from the distorted image painted by Tarzan. Unfortunately, even the most educated African Americans have often internalized these skewed depictions, leading to a sense of embarrassment and detachment from their ancestral heritage.The impact of this narrative is not just a matter of misrepresentation but an ingrained prejudice that has fueled ignorance, white supremacy, and racism. The stereotype of Africa as a land of wild animals and primitive people has overshadowed the continent's contributions to human civilization, including its achievements in art, science, and governance. This has also contributed to the challenge of Black-on-Black racism, where misconceptions about African identity foster divisions within the African diaspora.Educating and correcting these misconceptions is crucial for fostering a sense of pride and unity among African Americans and Africans. The First Black Family Reunion in Africa aims to bridge these gaps by providing a platform for cultural exchange, enlightenment, and education. By celebrating the rich heritage and achievements of Africa, the reunion seeks to dismantle the harmful stereotypes perpetuated by stories like Tarzan and to foster a renewed sense of connection and understanding.Through attendees visiting various parts of Kenya they will have the opportunity to experience the true beauty and diversity of Africa, countering the racist and simplistic narratives that have long misled the world. This reunion is not just about celebrating heritage but about rewriting the story of Africa and African American relationships, highlighting the shared history and collective strength of the global Black community. It is a step towards reclaiming the narrative and fostering a deeper, more accurate appreciation of Africa's rich legacy.The Tom Mboya 70th and First Black Family Reunion in Africa, set to take place in Kisumu, Kenya, is a monumental opportunity to bridge the gap between Africans and African Americans. Historically, no African leader has made significant efforts to reach out to Black America or visit African American communities, with the notable exception of Kisumu Governor Professor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o. In October 2019, Governor Nyong'o, along with other African dignitaries, visited Anthony Elmore's home in the Black community of Orange Mound in Memphis. The Group had a remarkable African American experience in Memphis. Click here to see a video of their 2019 visit to Memphis.Governor Nyong'o made history by inviting Elmore to be a guest at the Festac African Art and Cultural Festival in Kisumu, which took place from August 25th to September 1st, 2024. During this visit, Elmore proposed the idea of hosting the Tom Mboya 70th and First Black Family Reunion in Africa in Kisumu in August 2026. Governor Nyong'o enthusiastically agreed, becoming the first African leader to reach out and communicate with Black America since Nelson Mandela. In fact Governor and Anthony "Amp" Elmore are arranging for Kisumu City Kenya to arrange a "Sister City arrangement with the Black Memphis Community of Orange Mound and Kisumu City."Elmore resides in Orange Mound, the first Black community in America built for Blacks by Blacks, with a history dating back to 1879 when two Black churches were established. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. frequently visited Orange Mound where he would get his hair cut and eat soul food.On May 13, 1959 Dr. King and others hosted the Tom Mboya Freedom Dinner in Atlanta at Atlanta University. At the event Dr. King said; "Our struggle is not an isolated struggle; we are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality." As Dr. King believed in 1959 that we are all connected Governor Nyong'o believes were are connected and the event in Kisumu Kenya is designed to connect us. In his final speech in Memphis on April 3, 1968, Dr. King mentioned Nairobi, Kenya.Governor Nyong'o has committed to visiting Memphis, specifically Orange Mound to use his platform to uplift this African/American Community. Elmore explains it would be such an honor to "Orange Mound Residents" that their Community Orange Mound garnered international exposure to be honored in Africa with a sister city arrangement with Kisumu city in Kenya. Elmore noted to Earl Stanback a historic Memphis photographer and a 1965 Melrose High School alumni that we have opened a space for the Melrose alumni to be the first school in America to host a class reunion in Africa. Elmore noted to Stanback he should come to Africa and be our official photographer.Governor Nyong'o agreed to acknowledge "Orange Mound as the birthplace of African Cultural diplomacy" and acknowledge Elmore's First all African Home in America and support Elmore's "Made in Africa Movement." Click here to see video "Most African Home in America."It will be arranged for Governor Nyong'o, Lupita Nyong'o and others to speak to Black America at Mason Temple, where Dr. King delivered his last speech. His address will include an invitation for Americans to attend the family reunion and support the establishment of the "Tom Mboya Museum Education and Entertainment Center in Kisumu, Kenya." This center will serve as a permanent connection between Africans and African Americans.Visitors to Kisumu will not only experience Kenya but also the hometown of Lupita Nyong'o, where her father serves as Governor. Governor Nyong'o will emphasize that African Americans are family to Africa and Africans, everyone will be treated as such, ensuring a memorable family reunion for all attendees.The First Black Family reunion in Africa promises to deliver education, enlightenment, and entertainment, offering a life-changing experience. The event will honor the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Kenya's Tom Mboya, fostering unity and understanding between African and African American communities.The Tom Mboya 70th and First Black Family Reunion in Africa holds a profound significance for Black America, connecting history, culture, and legacy. This event is driven by Anthony "Amp" Elmore, whose journey began in 1990 when he arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, to premiere his 1988 Memphis film "The Contemporary Gladiator." Despite not being widely recognized in Memphis as its first independent 35mm theatrical filmmaker, Africa offers Elmore an opportunity to achieve what he couldn't realize in America. While President Barack Obama didn't visit Kenya until 1988, Elmore made history via premiering his Memphis movie in Nairobi and Mombasa in 1990.The Kenyan Government honored Elmore and his cast with a hero's welcome and treated them to a safari. During the safari, Elmore experienced a spiritual awakening, feeling the presence of Black leaders who seemed to congratulate him for coming to Africa. This profound experience led Elmore to dedicate his life to bringing Africans and African Americans together via African/Americans visiting Africa.One of Elmore's most impactful moments was convincing his late father, Charlie Elmore to visit Kenya, who apologized for not understanding that Africa was home. Charlie Elmore visited Kenya three times, acknowledging that what he saw in Africa mirrored his life. Over the next decade, Elmore took groups to Kenya, introduced kickboxing, promoted soul music concert, and produced the video "African Americans on a Kenya Safari." In 1992, Elmore met the late Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, who named him an "African Ambassador." In 1995, Elmore married a Kenyan woman, and although they are no longer together, they share a 26-year-old son, Anthony "Amp" Elmore Jr., who accompanied his father to Kenya and became an unofficial African Cultural Ambassador.In 1998, Elmore's visit to Ghana further changed his life. He created Elmore African Imports and the Safari Initiative, integrating African style into American culture. This initiative was akin to other ethnic influences on American culture, such as German beer, Italian pasta, and Asian cuisine. Elmore built the first all-African home in America, took groups to Africa, and dedicated himself to building African cultural integration. Just as there is Oriental Furniture, Old English, Italian and other ethic decorations Elmore want to integrate the beauty of African Culture that has not been integrated into American Culture. Elmore notes that African food is amazing.In 2007, White Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen, despite not being supported by the African American Memphis mayor, visited Elmore's home just months after being elected to Congress. In February of 2008 he was an early supporter of Barack Obama run for president whereas Memphis African American Mayor support Hillary Clinton., Elmore saw a significant opportunity upon Obama winning the presidency to promote African cultural integration. Elmore directed his Ghanaian designers to create an African Mudcloth inaugural tuxedo for Obama. Elmore created the tuxedo and asked Memphis Congressman Cohen to deliver the tuxedo to the Whitehouse. The Whitehouse accepted Tuxedo. While President Obama did not wear the Tuxedo. the White House noted to Congressman Cohen that the tuxedo would be placed in the Barack Obama Presidential Museum. President Obama sent Elmore a thank you note.In 2009, during unrest in Kenya, Obama visited Ghana and delivered a speech on July 11, 2009. Congressman Cohen issued a news release titled "Local Memphian Commended For Advancing US-Africa Cultural Understanding," honoring Elmore's work. Congressman Cohen mentioned Elmore's work on the floor of Congress on July 10, 2009. Over the years Congressman Cohen arranged for Elmore to meet various African ambassadors.Elmore's efforts lead to him traveling to Kenya in 2013 to a meet with six African governors and President Obama's late grandmother, Sarah Obama. Click next to see video titled "Obama Kenya Ancestry Home Tour." This video got over 1/2 million you tube views:The election of Barack Obama revealed an African spirit to Elmore, leading him to learn about Tom Mboya, one of Kenya's founding fathers. Without Mboya, there might never have been a President Barack Obama. Elmore created songs, produced lectures, and held cultural events at his home to honor President Obama. In 2013, Elmore recorded a video of the Obama heritage tour and aimed to bring Americans to see it. He visited Rusinga Island, where Mboya is buried, and offered prayers.In 2016, with no one in Kenya honoring Tom Mboya, Elmore, with the help of Congressman Cohen and the late Tennessee State Senator Reginald Tate, hosted the Tom Mboya 60th in Orange Mound. Two Kenyans, Richard Kiptoo and Aggrey Assava, visited Elmore and agreed to visit Kenya with him in 2018 to advance the initiative of uniting Kenya with African Americans. They secured the endorsement of Ambassador Tom Amolo at the Kenyan foreign ministry. The Kenyans met with Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o and informed him of Elmore's work.In October 2019, Governor Nyong'o and other Kenyan dignitaries visited Memphis, and the first place they went was Elmore's home in Orange Mound. Elmore introduced them to the African experience in America, highlighting how African Americans who identify with their heritage are marginalized. Governor Nyong'o, previously unaware of this culture, formally invited Elmore to the FESTAC celebration, hoping to discuss how to bring Africans and African Americans together. Elmore suggested the Tom Mboya 70th and First African American Family Reunion to be held in Kisumu, Kenya.This event is crucial because African American heritage is often marginalized in America, but Africa and its leaders can uplift Black Americans. In Africa, Elmore's achievements, such as creating the first all-African home in America and his film "The Contemporary Gladiator," which is the first kickboxing film in world film history, can be appreciated. Elmore asked Governor Nyong'o to come to his all-African home in Orange Mound, bring his daughter, Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o, and promote African culture via eating African food to draw attention to the beauty of Africa.Elmore arranged for ARYA Primary School to honor Congressman Cohen's work by creating the "Steve Cohen Center for Cultural Diplomacy." Congressman Cohen's office contacted the school board to facilitate a pen pal program between Kisumu African Schools and Shelby County Schools in Memphis.Click next to end with Video titled "O'Jays 1st Black family Reunion in Africa" #t=0 .

Professor Peter Anyang Nyongo A Legacy of Leadership Scholarship & Cultural Diplomacy

