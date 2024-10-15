Azerbaijan Prioritises Energy Efficiency By Fostering Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan actively addresses global challenges by implementing
continuous measures to combat climate change. The country is making
significant strides in transitioning to green energy, as evidenced
by President Ilham Aliyev's declaration of this year as the "Year
of Solidarity for the Green World." Additionally, Azerbaijan will
host the UN COP29 conference in November, highlighting its
commitment to environmental issues.
For several years, the Azerbaijani government has prioritized
green energy initiatives. A key focus has been on enhancing energy
efficiency, which is almost as crucial as adopting renewable energy
sources to ensure energy security.
But what exactly is energy
efficiency?
Energy efficiency refers to reducing energy consumption without
compromising the quantity and quality of production or hindering
economic development and well-being. In broader terms, it
encompasses strategies to minimize energy losses-whether from
electricity, heat, natural gas, gasoline, or diesel-while promoting
waste recovery and valorization. It also involves modern
technologies and alternative measures, including increased reliance
on renewable energy sources.
The pursuit of energy efficiency not only conserves resources
but also fosters sustainable economic development, facilitates the
transition to a green economy, and ensures environmental safety. By
producing competitive and affordable industrial and agricultural
goods, energy efficiency improves consumer access to energy and
reduces waste and unnecessary costs in communal services. Without
effective energy efficiency measures, a country may struggle with
excessive energy expenditures, hindering its economic growth and
social welfare.
Ultimately, energy efficiency is a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's
energy security policy, encompassing various sectors of the
economy. By using energy resources effectively and efficiently,
Azerbaijan can bolster its energy security, enhance GDP
performance, strengthen economic competitiveness, protect the
environment, and minimize waste and unnecessary costs in public
services.
Azerbaijan's legislative framework supporting energy
efficiency
A robust legislative framework is essential for effectively
implementing energy security measures. Without proper regulation
and oversight, efforts to enhance energy efficiency may prove
ineffective. In this context, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan
has established a comprehensive legislative foundation for energy
efficiency. In 2021, this framework culminated in the adoption of
the law titled "On the Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy
Efficiency." It's important to note that this law was developed
with support from the European Union under the "EU4Energy" program,
in collaboration with the Energy Charter, and officially came into
force on July 1, 2022.
The law encompasses advanced tools and establishes key
principles for state policy in energy efficiency. It regulates
relationships within the realms of energy production, storage,
transmission, distribution, sale, and consumption, applying to both
public institutions and private entities, including end
consumers.
In addition to strengthening the legislative framework,
Azerbaijan has developed several strategic documents that integrate
energy efficiency measures. Notable among these are "Azerbaijan
2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development," the
"Strategy for Socio-Economic Development (2022-2026)," the "State
Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories," and the
"Action Plan for Establishing a Green Energy Zone in the Liberated
Territories (2022-2026)."
Moreover, significant steps are being taken to enhance
efficiency throughout the energy production and supply chain. This
includes the creation of new production capacities that meet modern
standards, reducing losses in transmission and distribution
systems, and improving existing energy production facilities
through restoration and reconstruction efforts.
The effectiveness of these initiatives relies on a variety of
factors, including a strong legislative framework, clear programs
and goals, established standards and norms, education and
information dissemination, the application of energy efficiency
tools, accessibility to technological innovations, modern
management principles, and incentive mechanisms. Together, these
elements are crucial for ensuring energy efficiency in
Azerbaijan.
Advancing energy efficiency in Azerbaijan with the
AZTAF Program
As previously mentioned, the European Union has played a pivotal
role in shaping Azerbaijan's energy security legislation. One of
its key initiatives is the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance
Facility (AZTAF) program, funded by the EU and implemented by the
World Bank.
At an informal meeting for journalists on October 10, details
about the AZTAF program were shared, highlighting its focus on
enhancing energy efficiency, particularly in public buildings.
Yasemin Orucu, a senior energy expert from the World Bank,
emphasized the potential financial benefits of implementing energy
efficiency measures in these public facilities. She noted that
Azerbaijan could generate an annual income of $509 million from the
export of additional natural gas, currently used for electricity
production, by improving energy efficiency.
The expert also pointed out that Azerbaijan has the technical
capacity to reduce electricity consumption by up to 50% through
effective energy efficiency measures in public buildings. This
could lead to savings of approximately $154 million each year in
energy supply costs. The initiative aims to enhance the energy
efficiency of 45,000 public buildings, encompassing a total area of
40 million square meters.
Orucu stated, "We propose to initiate energy efficiency measures
in the residential sector and gradually expand these efforts to
other areas. Our estimates suggest that improvements in public
buildings could lead to energy savings of between 0.9% and 3.1% of
total annual consumption, translating to an additional 644 million
cubic meters of natural gas per year and up to $509 million in
extra revenue."
The AZTAF program, which runs from 2022 to 2025, has an
allocated budget of €5.25 million. It aligns with the "Azerbaijan
2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" framework
and encompasses a range of programmatic and demand-driven
activities that offer advisory and analytical support to the
Azerbaijani government, while also building capacity. These
initiatives correspond to the four key priorities of the
EU-Azerbaijan partnership: strengthening institutions and
governance, fostering economic development and market
opportunities, enhancing connectivity, promoting energy efficiency
and environmental protection, and facilitating movement and contact
among people.
Through its nine technical assistance activities, the AZTAF
program is committed to supporting Azerbaijan in its journey toward
improved energy efficiency and sustainable development.
In conclusion, promoting the efficient use of energy resources
and instilling energy efficiency as a habitual practice among end
users is vital for Azerbaijan's sustainable development. This
approach not only enhances the country's economic growth and export
potential but also improves the availability of energy resources
for consumers while safeguarding the environment. To achieve these
objectives, energy efficiency must be integrated across all stages
of the energy lifecycle, from production to consumption, ensuring a
holistic and impactful transition toward a more sustainable
future.
