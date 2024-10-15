Microsoft launches AI National Skills Initiative to empower 100,000 government employees to drive AI innovation across the UAE

(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) 14 October, 2024; Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft, in partnership with local UAE government entities, today announced the launch of the AI National Skills Initiative, a comprehensive AI training program aimed at upskilling 100,000 government employees across local government institutions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The 12-month program, unveiled on the opening day of GITEX Global 2024, will help accelerate the UAE’s journey towards becoming a global leader and hub of AI innovation and technological excellence.

The AI National Skills Initiative will provide role-specific training tailored to organizational leaders, developers, and frontline workers within various government departments across the three emirates. The program’s content is designed to address AI knowledge gaps, drive AI fluency, and equip government employees with the skills needed to effectively harness the power of AI to accelerate digital transformation and enhance the quality of public services. By leveraging Microsoft-powered AI technology, the initiative will deliver personalized learning experiences that will empower employees to seamlessly integrate the latest developments in AI into their roles, fostering a culture of innovation across the UAE Government.

The launch of the program underscores Microsoft’s commitment to making AI opportunities accessible to everyone and the company’s contribution to supporting the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. By investing in the skilling of government employees, Microsoft aims to help the UAE unlock the full potential of AI, ensuring that the country remains at the forefront of regional and global AI innovation.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said: “AI represents a transformative force that is reshaping industries and driving innovation globally. As the UAE pursues its ambitious goal of becoming a leading AI nation, we recognize that skilling is fundamental to this vision. By equipping government employees with the tools and knowledge to effectively leverage AI, we are not only fostering local talent but also ensuring that the UAE government has the right expertise to capitalize on the limitless opportunities that AI presents. The AI National Skills Initiative is a key milestone in supporting the UAE’s AI journey, and we are proud to contribute to building a pool of talent that will drive excellence and benchmark innovation in the new AI era."

The announcement of the AI National Skills Initiative follows shortly after the launch of Microsoft’s AI Skills Navigator, a comprehensive platform designed to provide learners with personalized AI education. The online platform offers an AI-powered assistant to guide users to the most suitable learning paths based on their goals, roles, and skill levels. It aggregates content from various sources such as Microsoft Learn, LinkedIn Learning, GitHub, and more, providing access to over 200 free learning resources in one place. The platform includes assessment tools to help identify skill gaps, showcases inspiring success stories of the impact that AI learning has had on individuals around the world, and is localized for 21 markets to help advance global AI literacy. The launch of the platform will play a pivotal role in accelerating Microsoft’s efforts to equip people across all sectors with future-ready AI skills, driving innovation, and fostering economic growth worldwide.

Microsoft is participating at this year’s edition of GITEX Global alongside 36 of its partners. As part of its mission to demonstrate how AI can help contribute to the health, happiness, and wellbeing of local communities across the UAE, the company is showcasing an innovative Generative AI application, called 'Sawa’, that users can utilize to learn more about the UAE, access essential government services, better manage their health, and even help in the upkeep of public infrastructure across parks and local neighborhoods. For instance, residents can snap a picture of a damaged bench or handrail and report it using Sawa. Doing so will increase the resident’s Happiness Score on the app, and help foster a sense of belonging and responsibility among residents, contributing to the nation’s Happiness Index and reinforcing the country’s position as a preferred destination to live and work.

Microsoft’s stand at GITEX Global is located in Hall 7 and features a Demo Arena where visitors can learn more about the Sawa application. The stand also features an Xbox Gaming stage, a DJ Booth, Surface Zone, Tech Talk arena, F&B stand, dedicated networking area, and VIP meeting room.





