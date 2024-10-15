Gensol Engineering Limited Secures AED 81.6 Mn (INR 186 Crore) Contract for 23 MWp Rooftop Solar Project in Dubai

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 14, 2024: Gensol Engineering Limited (BSE: 542851, NSE: GENSOL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a prestigious contract by UAE’s leading sustainable development and clean energy development company for the design, construction, and long-term operation and maintenance of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for the engineering facilities of a leading aviation company in Dubai.



With a total installed capacity of 23,178 kWp (23 MWp), the project underscores Gensol Engineering’s commitment to driving sustainability in the Middle East by contributing to the region’s transition to cleaner energy sources. The contract, valued at AED 81.6 Mn (INR 186 Crore) plus taxes, is set to be executed over a 20-month period.



Speaking about the win, Kapil K Nirmal, CEO – Solar EPC (MENA), Gensol Engineering Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to partner with UAE’s leading sustainable development and clean energy development company on this landmark project, which reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and efficient solar EPC solutions in this region. This project further strengthens our presence in the Middle East and aligns with Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in clean energy by 2050."



The turnkey project will involve the design, procurement of materials, construction, testing, commissioning, and long-term operation and maintenance of the rooftop solar PV systems. These systems will provide a sustainable energy solution to the customer, contributing significantly to Dubai’s ambitious sustainability targets and reducing the carbon footprint of one of the region’s most critical industrial facilities.





