OHANA DEVELOPMENT TO LAUNCH NEW LUXURY BRANDED RESIDENCE PROJECT IN THE UAE

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) UAE, 14 October 2024 – Ohana Development, the luxury real estate developer, announces its plans to launch a luxurious branded residence project in partnership with a world-leading global luxury brand. This exclusive development, will be located in Abu Dhabi, and is set to redefine luxury beachfront living in the UAE.

Scheduled for an official reveal in Q1 2025, this project marks another branded residence development by Ohana Development, following the success of its recent Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana.

Engineer Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development said, “We are thrilled to partner with one of the world’s most renowned luxury brands, bringing unparalleled beachfront living experiences to Abu Dhabi’s bustling real estate sector. This project will combine elegant design with incredible surroundings, offering an exclusive lifestyle for residents. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks.”

Ohana Development is renowned for its portfolio of world-class waterfront properties, such as the prestigious Ohana Villas, featuring exquisitely crafted pieces from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection, Ohana Hills, a residential community with breathtaking views, Ohana by the Sea, that features luxury villas, as well as the Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana. These developments exemplify the company’s commitment to creating sophisticated, unique spaces that offer exceptional lifestyle experiences across the UAE and beyond.





