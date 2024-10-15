Ajman Tourism Development Department unveils innovative AI-driven digital services to enhance Ajman’s tourism sector at GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, October 14, 2024: Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) unveiled a suite of new digital services aimed at enhancing and supporting the tourism sector in the emirate of Ajman during its participation at GITEX Global 2024, held from October 14 until October 18, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



Among the highlights is the launch of the Department’s revamped website and updated digital services system, alongside the AI-powered ‘Plan Your Trip’ service. These innovative offerings reflect the department’s ongoing commitment to delivering smart and proactive government services that leverage the latest advancements in AI technology and data analytics. The aim is to assist visitors in planning tailored trips to Ajman, offering a flexible and personalised experience. The Department also seeks to enhance the experience of visitors, starting with the website and digital services system, and extending to the emirate’s rich tourism offerings.



The newly launched ATDD website and digital services system offer a more interactive and user-friendly interface, designed to meet the highest government quality standards. The updated website features an AI-powered smart personal assistant that can handle customer inquiries, service procedures, requirements, and fees, in addition to tourist guidance services such as information about the emirate, tourist sites, museums, and activities. The new website's smart personal assistant allows users to make direct calls to customers via audio, video, or screen sharing, allowing them to talk and share their screen with the customer happiness and service staff, catering to their requirements in record time without having to visit the department headquarters. Additionally, the website provides access to all government services and tourism information, such as reports, decrees, and resolutions, along with quick services and open data.



‘Plan Your Trip’ Platform

ATDD launched the ‘Plan Your Trip’ platform, another innovation showcased at GITEX, which is fully AI-based and designed to help visitors customise their tourism itineraries. Users can interact with the system through the AI-powered smart assistant ‘ChatGPT’ or by filling out an e-form to receive a detailed plan that includes tourist attractions, activities, events, and restaurant recommendations aligned with their preferences.



Automated Backend Operations for Employees

Additionally, Ajman Tourism Development Department has worked to improve, develop and automate employees’ backend operations by developing a system that allows for the adjustment and addition of new services quickly and easily, without the need to write complex software codes. The system streamlines and enhances the management of government service procedures, fees, and other requirements.



H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Tourism Development Department, said: “We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to enhancing digital transformation in Ajman’s tourism sector at GITEX Global 2024, a leading technology event. Our participation will focus on unveiling innovative tech services and highlighting key projects that enhance the Emirate's tourism landscape, driving it towards a more positive and sustainable future.”



His Excellency added: “On the sidelines of GITEX, we have launched many innovative AI-driven digital services designed to analyse data and enable faster, more accurate decision-making. These advancements contribute to delivering exceptional digital experiences aligned with our strategy to create proactive solutions that enhance visitor and tourist satisfaction, positioning Ajman as a leader in smart and sustainable tourism destinations.”





Ajman Tourism Development Department is dedicated to strengthening the tourism sector in the emirate of Ajman by providing innovative digital services based on the latest technologies. By focusing on future-ready digital services, ATDD remains committed to continuously improving the tourism experience and bolstering Ajman’s position as a top tourism destination.





