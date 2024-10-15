AMIQ EDA Adds AI Assistant To Flagship Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LLM Integration Enhances Productivity in DVT IDE Family

- Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA

MUNICH, GERMANY, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AMIQ EDA , a pioneer in integrated development environments (IDEs) for hardware design and verification and a provider of platform-independent software tools for efficient code development and analysis, today announced that its latest IDE release contains new powerful hardware design and verification productivity features enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and large language model (LLM) technology. The new AI Assistant is available in both Design and Verification Tools (DVT) Eclipse IDE and DVT IDE for Visual Studio (VS) Code.

AI Assistant allows engineers to use LLMs to generate new code or explain and improve the existing code base. They can compose requests including information from the DVT IDE compilation database to improve the accuracy of LLM responses. Furthermore, DVT IDE incrementally compiles the newly generated code and Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter incrementally checks it for coding guideline violations. Such capabilities significantly increase code development efficiency.

DVT IDE ships with a set of predefined LLM interactions called blueprints that can be used out of the box for performing common tasks. Blueprints can be used directly in the editor or in a chat. Starting from the fully transparent predefined blueprints as examples, users can define their own library of blueprints as reusable LLM interactions that can be shared across the project team.

AI Assistant supports a wide range of popular LLMs from OpenAI, Github Copilot, Google AI, and locally hosted Ollama. In addition to supporting both commercial and open weight models, DVT IDE can easily connect to in-house proprietary LLMs. To ensure confidentiality when working with third-party LLMs, users can preview all communication with the LLM and make sure that no proprietary IP is being transferred.

“The capabilities of AI Assistant are natural extensions to our classic IDE features,” said Cristian Amitroaie, CEO of AMIQ EDA.“We have long had the ability to assist in navigating and developing hardware design and verification code, including autocomplete, incremental compilation, and quick fix suggestions. The power of LLMs, combined with the DVT IDE ability to help users compose more efficient requests and incrementally analyze code changes, provides our users with more options for understanding, debugging, and writing code.”

AMIQ EDA will be exhibiting in Booth 07 at the Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition (DVCon) Europe in Munich, Germany on October 15 from 9:45 am to 7:00 pm and October 16 from 10:15 am to 5:30 pm. Representatives will be available to discuss and demonstrate the new release as well as all aspects of the AMIQ EDA solutions. For more information on the conference, visit dvcon-europe .



Availability

All LMM features described are included in the latest release of the DVT IDE family and now available for download by all users.



About AMIQ EDA

AMIQ EDA provides design and verification engineers with platform-independent software tools that enable them to increase the speed and quality of new code development, simplify debugging and legacy code maintenance, accelerate language and methodology learning, improve testbench reliability, extract automatically accurate documentation, and implement best coding practices. Its solutions, DVT Eclipse IDE, DVT IDE for VS Code, DVT Debugger, Verissimo SystemVerilog Linter, and Specador Documentation Generator have been adopted worldwide. AMIQ strives to deliver high quality solutions and customer service responsiveness. For more information about AMIQ EDA and its solutions, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" ami .

Cristian Amitroaie

AMIQ EDA

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.