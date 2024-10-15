Israeli PM Rescued As Warning Signal Sounded For Possible Rocket Attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening was
taken to a safe, fortified area in a hospital in northern Israel as
air raid sirens were sounded over a possible rocket attack from
Lebanon, according to Anadolu Agency.
When the sirens went off, Netanyahu was in Hillel Yaffe Hospital
in the city of Hadera visiting Israeli soldiers treated who were
injured on Sunday in a Hezbollah drone attack that killed four
soldiers and left dozens of others injured, according to Israeli
public broadcaster KAN.
After the sirens sounded, his security took him to a fortified
area of the hospital, KAN added.
KAN noted that 41 soldiers injured by the Hezbollah drone
attacks are being treated in hospitals in northern Israel,
including six in serious condition,
Following the attack, Israel, including Netanyahu and Defense
Minister Yoav Gallant, vowed to retaliate against Hezbollah and
Lebanon.
