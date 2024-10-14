Egypt: 12 Killed, Several Injured In Bus Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Oct 15 (IANS) Twelve people were killed and 33 others when a bus overturned on a highway in Egypt's northeastern governorate of Suez, the Egyptian of and Population said.

The accident took place on Al-Galala-Ain Sokhna Road on Monday, the ministry said, adding that 28 ambulances were dispatched to the site, and the injured were transferred to hospitals in Suez for treatment.

Road accidents claim thousands of lives in Egypt every year due to speeding, poor maintenance of roads, and lax enforcement of traffic laws, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over the past few years, Egypt has upgraded its road network to ease traffic and reduce road accidents.

According to the official statistics agency CAPMAS, road accidents in the country claimed the lives of 5,861 individuals in 2023, marking a 24.5-percent decrease from the 7,762 fatalities recorded in 2022.