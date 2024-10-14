JUMEIRAH PUBLICALLY THANKS COLLEAGUES WITH STUNNING BEACHFRONT SAND ART DEPICTING ENTIRE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) UAE, Dubai, 14 October 2024: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and member of Dubai Holding, closed its annual cultural and community week with a special public tribute to its teams, featuring a breathtaking sand art installation created by acclaimed UAE-based sand artist, Nathaniel Alapide. As a public demonstration of appreciation for all teams at Jumeirah during what is known as Spirit Week, Alapide – a Guinness World Record holder known for his large-scale, intricate sand murals – crafted a beautiful depiction of Jumeirah’s global addresses, including the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab.

Spanning a vast 30 by 40 meters on the gorgeous Jumeirah beachfront, the elaborate artwork masterfully commemorates the brand’s journey from the debut of its flagship property, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, which changed the face of luxury hospitality; to the expansion of a portfolio of 29 properties worldwide. The piece masterfully integrates properties such as Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, Jumeirah Olhahali Island in the Maldives, and Jumeirah Bali, into the tribute. The bespoke creation is a heartfelt 'thank you' to Jumeirah’s incredible team who continue to contribute to the luxury hospitality brand’s success, growth and ongoing commitment to nurturing talent as it looks to the future.

This year’s Spirit Week marks the third edition of the annual event, with activations across Jumeirah’s 29 global properties highlighting the company’s core values. Previous iterations included high-profile displays such as giant billboards on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road and messages projected on Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. This year’s sand art by Alapide stands out as a deeply personal and creative gesture honouring the company’s dedicated colleagues.





