(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2024 - Chevron Singapore, which operates the retail brand Caltex, has announced the launch of the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app, designed to enhance customer convenience and engagement across all Caltex stations nationwide. This latest iteration of Singapore's first mobile payment app underscores Caltex's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences.





The refreshed CaltexGO mobile app (Credit - Chevron Singapore)

With the first iteration of the CaltexGO mobile app launched in September 2018, the refreshed app features a redesigned user interface focused on enhancing intuitive navigation and seamless user interaction. Customers will enjoy improved usability, making it easier to explore Caltex's extensive range of services and enjoy exciting offers and vouchers located within the app as they continue their refueling journey with us. To fully experience these enhanced capabilities and maximise the benefits of the new features, customers will have to download and install the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app.



"We are excited to introduce the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app, which stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to continually enhance customer experience," said Dean Gilbert, General Manager of International Products, Southeast Asia, Singapore. "With new features, such as vouchers, birthday month bonus and other exciting offers, we hope to streamline and elevate the way customers engage with our services, offering greater control and convenience during their visits to Caltex service stations. We are eager for our customers to embrace the new platform and enjoy the many benefits it offers."



To celebrate the launch of the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app, Caltex will offer a welcome incentive of up to $10 with a minimum spend of $20[1] for users who install the new app and make their first transaction with partner credit cards in the app from now to 31 December 2024.



Customers will also have the opportunity to catch Ayden Sng, the Caltex brand ambassador, featured in an engaging Korean drama-inspired TV commercial, showcasing the user-friendly features and numerous benefits of the refreshed CaltexGO mobile app on Caltex social media channels.



The refreshed CaltexGO mobile app is now available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Customers can access online guides that outline the steps to install the new one, facilitating a smooth transition process. For customers who prefer in-person assistance, service station attendants at Caltex stations islandwide are available to answer questions and guide them through the app transition.



For more information and to experience the new and improved CaltexGO mobile app firsthand, please visit the Caltex website or visit any Caltex Service Station near you.



[1] Payment via OCBC / Trust / HSBC / SCB / Trust / Citibank / GrabPay in the CaltexGO app gets $10, payment via other Visa / Mastercard cards get $5.







Hashtag: #chevron

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Caltex Singapore Chevron Singapore Pte. Ltd. markets the 88-year-young Caltex brand, which is Chevron's customer-facing brand in Asia Pacific and parts of the Middle East and Africa. The Caltex retail network in Singapore consists of 26 Caltex service stations and Star Mart branded convenience stores.



All Caltex service stations accept the CaltexGO mobile payment for fuel purchases. Products such as the Caltex with Techron® with Clean & Glide TechnologyTM petrol, Caltex Diesel with Techron® D and Havoline® motor oil are also available at all Caltex service stations. In partnership with NTUC Link, the Link Rewards Programme also enables motorists to earn 2 Linkpoints for every litre of fuel purchased at Caltex.



About Chevron Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at .





MENAFN14102024003551001712ID1108778463