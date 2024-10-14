Leclanché Announces The Resignation Of Pasquale Foglia From His Position Of Chief Financial Officer

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Leclanché Announces the Resignation of Pasquale Foglia from his position of Chief Financial Officer

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 14 th October, 2024 – Leclanché SA , (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading storage solutions companies primarily for Marine and Rail markets, announces that Pasquale Foglia has decided to step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee to pursue new interests and opportunities. He will leave his position as of the 31st of October 2024. Mr. Pasquale Foglia joined Leclanché in August 2022 as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and was named Chief Financial Officer two months later in October 2022. Pierre Blanc, Group CEO, Leclanché, said: “I would personally like to thank Pasquale for his work as Chief Financial Officer. He has overseen a period of strategic changes within Leclanché, providing leadership and financial expertise to stabilise our financial position and laying the foundation for long term-growth. His dedication and resilience have been instrumental in navigating through those times”.

Interim CFO Appointment Leclanché is pleased to announce that Hubert Angleys will assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective 14th October 2024, following Pasquale Foglia's departure. Mr. Angleys, a former CFO of Leclanché from 1st February 2016 until 30th April 2022, brings a wealth of experience and an intimate understanding of the Company's financial operations. His leadership during this interim period will ensure a seamless transition while the Company conducts a search for a permanent replacement. Pierre Blanc added: "We are fortunate to have Hubert rejoin the team in this interim role. His deep familiarity with Leclanché will allow us to maintain our strategic momentum without interruption".

About Leclanché Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

