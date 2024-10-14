Southwire's Second Annual Inclusion Report Highlights Commitment To Inclusion And Generational Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire, North America's leading wire and cable company, is proud to announce the release of its second annual inclusion report. The 2023 repor highlights Southwire's continued leadership in our industry, within the organization and in the communities where it operates.

Southwire's dedication to this strategy is guided by six key areas: People Leaders, Inclusive Workforce, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Reputation and Community, Equity and Governance, and Value and Chain. This organization has a bold vision for the future which focuses on increasing internal engagement and building stronger relationships with external partners.

Key Highlights from the 2023 Inclusion Report:



Include Summit: In August 2023, Southwire hosted its inaugural Include Summit, a two-day event recognizing team members who have made a positive impact by modeling inclusive behaviors throughout the year.

Workforce Diversity: Southwire increased the representation of women, veterans, and team members from underrepresented communities across the company in 2023.

Inclusion Governance Model: Southwire continues to promote accountability and leadership through its Inclusion Governance Model, ensuring every team member has a voice in shaping the company's future. Employee Resource Groups : The company's six ERGs play a pivotal role in fostering inclusion, providing networking opportunities, and enhancing engagement among team members.

One of the primary themes of this year's report is how Southwire is integrating inclusion across its business.

Southwire's award-winning impact was highlighted through various recognitions in the 2023 report, including being named as a Top Diversity Employer by DiversityJobs for the fourth year in a row, two award recognitions through The Diversity Impact Awards for ERG and inclusive program efforts, Southwire Canad named as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row, and more. At Southwire, inclusion is one of the company's key values, and this report further reflects the organization's efforts to be transparent in the ways Southwire is creating generational sustainability, fostering an inclusive workplace and strengthening the communities it serves. To learn more about Southwire's commitment to inclusion, visit .

About Southwire:

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit .