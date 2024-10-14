Digital Commerce Platform Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The digital commerce platform market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $10.68 billion in 2023 to $12.43 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rise in internet penetration, increased smartphone usage, the expansion of social media, enhanced consumer convenience, and the growing popularity of subscription-based models.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Digital Commerce Platform Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital commerce platform global market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $22.93 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. Factors driving this growth include the increasing adoption of mobile commerce, expansion of cloud-based solutions, rising demand for personalized shopping experiences, growing internet penetration, and heightened demand for digital payment solutions. Key trends during the forecast period include the integration of AI-driven technologies, the use of blockchain, advancements in renewable energy storage, the rollout of 5G technology, and the implementation of augmented reality (AR).

Growth Driver Of The Digital Commerce Platform Market

The growth of the market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of online shopping. Online shopping, which involves purchasing goods and services via the internet, has surged due to its convenience, extensive product variety, and competitive pricing. Digital commerce platforms provide businesses with a centralized system to manage products, orders, inventory, and customer information, thus streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency. These platforms offer essential tools, infrastructure, and capabilities to optimize and manage online sales channels effectively.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Digital Commerce Platform Market Share ?

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Sappi Limited, Shopify Inc., Radial Inc., Sitecore Holding II A/S, Automattic Inc., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., Digital River Inc., Unilog Content Solutions Private Limited, Mirakl SAS, VTEX Commerce Cloud Solutions LLC, Spryker Systems GmbH, commercetools GmbH, Cleverbridge GmbH, Kibo Software Inc., Miva Inc., Kentico Software s.r.o., Intershop Communications AG, Elastic Path Software Inc., Oro Inc

What Are The Dominant Trends In Digital Commerce Platform Market Growth ?

Leading companies in the digital commerce platform market are focusing on advancing digital transactions by integrating secure payment gateways to ensure transactional security. Digital transactions involve electronic financial exchanges, usually conducted online via digital devices, offering greater convenience, security, and efficiency compared to traditional cash-based methods.

How Is The Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Digital Commerce Platform Solutions, Digital Commerce Platform Services

2) By Business Model: Business To Consumer (B2C), Business To Business (B2B), Consumer To Business (C2B), Consumer To Consumer (C2C)

3) By Deployment Model: On Premises, Software As A Service, Fully Managed

4) By End Use: Food And Beverages, Fashion And Apparels, Health And Beauty, Electronics, Automotive, Home And Furniture, Media And Entertainment, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Digital Commerce Platform Market

North America was the largest region in the digital commerce platform market in 2023. The regions covered in the digital commerce platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Digital Commerce Platform Market Definition

A digital commerce platform is a software solution designed to assist businesses in selling online, managing inventory, processing payments, and enhancing customer engagement. It allows companies to efficiently establish and operate online stores, expanding their global market presence by offering personalized customer experiences and optimizing operations, leading to increased sales efficiency and customer satisfaction in e-commerce.

