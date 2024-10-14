Monkey Pox Testing Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Monkey Pox Testing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Monkey Pox Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The monkeypox testing market has grown steadily in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.40 billion in 2023 to $1.46 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3%. Growth factors include increased government funding and initiatives, a rise in demand for rapid testing, expanded testing capacity, ongoing research and development, and heightened public awareness campaigns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Monkey Pox Testing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The monkey pox testing market is projected to see steady growth, expanding to $1.74 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%. Contributing factors include increased healthcare expenditures, the development of point-of-care tests, growth in at-home testing kits, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Key trends in this market include the integration of testing with surveillance systems, technological advancements, and enhancements in public health systems.

Growth Driver Of The Monkey Pox Testing Market

The rising incidence of monkeypox disease is expected to propel the growth of the monkeypox testing market moving forward. Monkeypox is a rare viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, related to the smallpox virus. The increase in monkeypox cases is attributed to heightened human-to-human transmission, global travel, and reduced immunity due to the discontinuation of smallpox vaccination programs. Monkeypox testing plays a crucial role in identifying infected individuals early, facilitating timely treatment and isolation to prevent further spread of the virus. It also aids in monitoring outbreaks and understanding the transmission patterns of the virus.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Monkey Pox Testing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sonic Healthcare Limited, bioMérieux S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Cepheid Inc., Aegis Sciences Corporation, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Flow Health Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., BioGX Inc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc., CerTest Biotec S.L., Altona Diagnostics GmbH, Creative Biogene Inc., ACON Biotech (Hangzhou) Co Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Monkey Pox Testing Market Size?

Major companies in the monkeypox testing market are focusing on advanced diagnostic solutions, such as saliva-based testing, to improve accuracy, convenience, and accessibility. This innovative method uses saliva samples to detect the presence of the monkeypox virus, making testing easier for patients.

How Is The Global Monkey Pox Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Lateral Flow Assay (LFA), Other Technologies

2) By Mode: Laboratory Testing, Point Of Care Testing

3) By End-Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Monkey Pox Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Monkey Pox Testing Market Definition

Monkeypox testing is a critical diagnostic process for detecting the presence of the monkeypox virus in individuals. This testing is essential for confirming cases of monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans and between humans.

Monkey Pox Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global monkey pox testing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Monkey Pox Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on monkey pox testing market size, monkey pox testing market drivers and trends and monkey pox testing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

