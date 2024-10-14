After Hurricane Helene: Ruth's Chris Reopens To Serve Asheville Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Ruth's Chris Steak House in Asheville has shown determination in reopening its doors to serve the community. After being hit by the powerful storm, the family-owned restaurant has resumed operations, offering daily takeaway service seven days a week at their Asheville location on 26 All Souls Crescent. The restaurant also re-opened for in-restaurant dining and bar service, featuring a selection of cocktails, wine, beer, and a dining menu. The reopening for in-restaurant dining and bar service took place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, and is open daily starting at 11 a.m.

In recognition of the outstanding contributions of first responders in the community's recovery efforts, the family-owned Ruth's Chris Steak House will be hosting a special complimentary meal event. This event is dedicated to all first responders, including police, fire, utility, medical, and other disaster and relief providers. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant. Each individual meal will include beef or chicken sliders, a bag of chips, cookies, and a beverage. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all first responders and invite them to join us for this special occasion as a token of our appreciation for their selfless service.

"We at Ruth's Chris continue to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by Hurricane Helene. Although our Team Members, vendors, utilities and local partners have been dealing with the aftermath of the storm, they courageously stepped up and have worked tirelessly around the clock during this challenging time to help us reopen our doors and provide the kind of hospitality our Ruth's Chris family and community is known for. Our heartfelt thank you goes out to each and every one for them and their unwavering commitment and determination to remain #AshevilleStrong," said Kristy Rans, Owner & President, Prime Hospitality Group, LLC (North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana and Iowa).

About Prime Hospitality Group, LLC

Prime Hospitality Group, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a family-owned business and operates Ruth's Chris franchises in North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, and Iowa.

About Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded in 1965 by Ruth Fertel in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how Ruth's Chris has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates.

Media Contact:

Ellen Neiers

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Hospitality Group

