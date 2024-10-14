Alt.Ai Notice Of Listing On The Growth Market Of The Tokyo Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Notice of listing on the Growth of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( ) (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce that it is newly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (Stock Code: 260A) on October 11, 2024.We aim to develop personal AI that accelerates the realization of an autonomous society by making memories eternal, reproducing will, and maximizing and eternalizing individual value. Since our founding, we've been consistently researching and developing P.A.I., with two missions:“from Laboro (labor) to Opera (artistic activity)” and "making our existence eternal." Going forward, we continue to strive for a world in which everyone has their own AI, freed from labor and able to immerse themselves in artistic activities. We look forward to your continued support in our endeavors.For details regarding new listing approvals, please refer to the new listing company information page on the Japan Exchange Group's website or our IR website.■Details regarding the new listing・Japan Exchange Group's "New Listing Company Information" page:・alt Inc. IR Website:■About alt Inc. ( )Founded in November 2014, alt is the company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).