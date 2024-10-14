Smart Labelling In Logistics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The smart labelling in logistics market has experienced consistent growth, increasing from $6.37 billion in 2023 to $6.74 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.7%. Growth drivers include the need for compliance with traceability regulations, complex supply chains, automated labeling systems, rising consumer expectations for product transparency, and the expansion of global trade.

The smart labeling in logistics market is expected to experience notable growth, projected to reach $8.44 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.8%. The anticipated growth can be credited to enhancements in smart labeling through the Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time tracking, advancements in AI and machine learning, sustainability initiatives, the implementation of blockchain technology, and personalization trends. Major trends during this period include IoT integration, the application of AI and machine learning, personalized labeling, advanced analytics, and augmented reality (AR).

The smart labels in logistics market is projected to grow as IoT integration expands. This process involves connecting and coordinating IoT devices and systems to enable smooth data exchange and automation. Factors driving the increase in IoT integration include technological advancements, enhanced connectivity, reduced costs of IoT devices, and a rising demand for smart solutions across various sectors. Smart labels in logistics enhance IoT integration by providing real-time data and seamless connectivity, which is vital for tracking, monitoring, and managing goods throughout the supply chain.

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Sato Holdings Corporation, Checkpoint Systems Inc., Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Impinj Inc., Identiv Inc., Barcodes Inc., Alien Technology LLC., Roambee Services Private Limited, William Frick & Company, Scanbuy Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, SMARTRAC TECHNOLOGY GmbH, KSW Microtec AG, Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd, TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Companies in the smart labels in logistics market are focusing on unified visibility platform-based labeling to enhance supply chain efficiency and accuracy. This labeling system integrates real-time tracking and management of goods across the supply chain, providing a comprehensive overview through a single, unified interface.

1) By Product: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Labels, Near Field Communication (NFC) Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), Other Products

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By Company Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

5) By Application: Inventory Management, Asset Tracking, Parcel Tracking And Delivery, Cold Chain Monitoring, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Smart labeling in logistics employs advanced labeling technologies to improve tracking, management, and efficiency within supply chains. Incorporating features such as radio frequency identification (RFID), QR codes, barcodes, or near-field communication (NFC), these labels facilitate real-time data capture and transmission, allowing companies to monitor inventory accurately, enhance order fulfillment accuracy, and promote transparency across the logistics network.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global Smart Labelling In Logistics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Smart Labelling In Logistics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart labelling In logistics market size, smart labelling In logistics market drivers and trends, smart labelling In logistics market major players and smart labelling In logistics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

